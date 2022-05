EVERETT, Wash. (KOMO) — Delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have put extra strain on families in homeless shelters who are waiting to be placed in permanent housing. "The biggest thing is just having a safe place for our children to just grow and just be kids," said Matthew Mitchell, who, along with his wife Janet and their three young children, are waiting for permanent housing after they found themselves homeless in December.

HOMELESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO