Until recently, if you needed milk or paper towels, you simply went to your local grocer and picked products off the shelf. Now, you can buy all household needs with a few clicks of the computer mouse or taps of your finger on a mobile device. What was once a predominately brick-and-mortar industry is becoming an increasingly digital world. So much so that an estimated 21.5% of total grocery purchases are predicted to be online by 2025, a more than a 60% increase over pre-pandemic estimates. Against this backdrop of evolving shopper behaviors, grocers are grappling with labor shortages and supply chain challenges, which begs the question, how can grocers get an edge to retain shoppers in an omnichannel era?

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 12 HOURS AGO