Children of Blessed Modelz prepare for fashion show in Hazelwood

Stained glass windows aren't the only feature on this newly for-sale church. It was once a bed-and-breakfast, and now it can be anything you want it to be. Nestled at the third highest point in the city in the Clifton Heights neighborhood, the church comes with six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. The altar has been transformed into a full kitchen with plenty of countertop seating. The lower level of the church contains the owner's suite and catering kitchen for late-night eats. Also on the lower level is a hobby room and recreation area. Upstairs features the other five bedrooms, all with their own bathrooms.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO