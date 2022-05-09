ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, NY

Palmyra woman arrested for DWI following domestic incident

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
Police say a Palmyra woman was arrested following investigation into a domestic disturbance. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Niki Hanna,...

