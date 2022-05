In this episode, we talk with Pastor Rob Mellgard from the Ovid Federated Church. The Church has a combined United Methodist and half Presbyterian congregation. The church’s monthly food distribution ran into a problem. It was bigger than the church could handle and became a monthly traffic problem. The answer was right down the road at South Seneca High School. The school lets the church use one of its bus garages to store the monthly Foodlink delivery, and traffic lines up four across to pick up their shares.

OVID, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO