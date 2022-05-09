ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Almost 900 WV COVID cases reported over weekend

By Sam Kirk
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 877 new COVID cases and 2 additional deaths on May 9.

On Friday , 364 new COVID-19 cases and 1 additional death were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 503,807 (+877) total cases and 6,882 (+2) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 1,343 (+229) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines , mask recommendations are based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations.

Masks are no longer recommended in indoor public places in any county in West Virginia. Should COVID cases increase, the CDC will reevaluate the removal of mask recommendations.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old female from Berkeley County and an 83-year old female from Hampshire County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (11), Berkeley (98), Boone (21), Braxton (6), Brooke (6), Cabell (94), Calhoun (5), Clay (1), Doddridge (0), Fayette (41), Gilmer (0), Grant (1), Greenbrier (55), Hampshire (17), Hancock (34), Hardy (2), Harrison (44), Jackson (7), Jefferson (60), Kanawha (135), Lewis (7), Lincoln (18), Logan (19), Marion (57), Marshall (21), Mason (6), McDowell (12), Mercer (33), Mineral (7), Mingo (4), Monongalia (100), Monroe (19), Morgan (8), Nicholas (29), Ohio (53), Pendleton (9), Pleasants (6), Pocahontas (8), Preston (22), Putnam (42), Raleigh (90), Randolph (11), Ritchie (0), Roane (5), Summers (7), Taylor (17), Tucker (6), Tyler (3), Upshur (22), Wayne (22), Webster (4), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (27), Wyoming (8).

According to the dashboard, 1,128,147 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 975,425 people, or 54.4% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 477,743 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster . To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here .

