ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Richard Sherman reportedly 'deep in talks' with Amazon for broadcasting job

By Chelena Goldman
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lsN7T_0fXt8FW400
Richard Sherman appears to be making plans for his post-career future. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

It looks like Richard Sherman could be the latest NFLer to make the transition from the gridiron to the TV studio.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Super Bowl-winning cornerback is "deep in talks" with Amazon, which is taking over Thursday Night Football coverage at the start of the 2022 season.

It isn't clear yet what kind of role Sherman would play on the TNF broadcast. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit have already been tapped as the play-by-play duo for the weekly game.

Rapoport mentions that Sherman, 34, will stay in shape in case a new NFL opportunity comes his way, even though he has been limited by injuries in his last few seasons. He made a brief appearance with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, recording one interception, 11 tackles and one fumble recovering for four yards in five games played.

Sherman has made more headlines for his off-field behavior in recent years. In his last year with the San Francisco 49ers, he was arrested for DUI and later caught on camera trying to break into his in-law's house.

The Compton, Calif., native also has a weekly podcast, aptly titled The Richard Sherman Podcast, where he takes a deep dive into all things NFL.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Report: Ben Roethlisberger and Steelers on Bad Terms Over Retirement

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger have "bad blood" over his retirement, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. When asked in his weekly Steelers chat, Dulac was asked if Roethlisberger was forced to retire, somewhat like how Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu's career ended. Dulac answered, "I would say it’s...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Report: 1 Team Could Still Be In Play For Baker Mayfield

With about two months to go before the start of National Football League training camps, the Cleveland Browns still haven’t found a solution to the Baker Mayfield saga. The quarterback has wanted out, especially ever since the team went out and acquired Deshaun Watson, but interest in Mayfield has been tepid at best.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Ian Rapoport: Green Bay’s Asking Price for Joran Love Revealed

Jordan Love has been at the center of trade talks ever since Aaron Rodgers signed his extension. While Green Bay have mostly remained committed to the future of Love in Green Bay, there have been recent comments that could suggest otherwise. Brian Gutekunst recent comments on Love:. “He’s going into...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Chiefs Have Signed Player 4 Days After Cutting Him

Austin Reiter is heading back to Kansas City, again. Two months ago, the Chiefs brought back their former starting center, who played six games with the Miami Dolphins and one for the New Orleans Saints. However, they released Reiter on Friday in a string of post-draft cuts. Four days later,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Person
Al Michaels
The Spun

Ranking The 5 Cities That Should Get An NFL Team

Over the past few days, talk of a potential second team in Dallas has been growing louder. While it might seem far-fetched, both New York and Los Angeles have shown that having two NFL teams in one market is a possibility. However, other cities are deserving of having an NFL team as well.
NFL
The Spun

Jim Nantz Makes His Opinion On Phil Mickelson Very Clear

Phil Mickelson is currently listed in the field for the PGA Championship, though it's unclear if the legendary golfer will make his return. Earlier this year, Mickelson found himself in hot water for his comments on the Saudi tour. He withdrew from The Masters and has not played professionally in months.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Detroit Lions cut veteran quarterback

After waiving five players on Tuesday to make room for their incoming draft class and free agents, the Detroit Lions cut one more player on Wednesday to prepare to host their rookie minicamp. The team announced that they have waived quarterback Steven Montez. Montez started 38 games for the Colorado...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadcasting#Nfl Network#American Football#Nfler#Tnf#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst: Packers Starting Wide Receiver may want to Play With AFC Team

The Green Bay Packers do not have much flexibility in the wide receiver room. Even with their three WR draft picks, Sammy Watkins, and those still on the roster from 2021, it is still one of Green Bay’s less experienced groups. There are new reports of Green Bay’s arguable #1 WR wanting to play somewhere else next year.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Ravens Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back

The Baltimore Ravens have bolstered their backfield this Tuesday, signing veteran running back Mike Davis. NFL insider Jordan Schultz was first to report the news. Davis, a former fourth-round pick, spent the 2021 season with the Atlanta Falcons. In 17 games, he had 503 yards and three touchdowns on 138 carries. He also had 44 catches for 259 yards.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

OC Byron Leftwich: Buccaneers offense won't change without Bruce Arians

Before word broke in late March that Bruce Arians was stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and becoming a senior consultant with the organization, a report surfaced the previous month that claimed Arians' relationship with quarterback Tom Brady "was souring" through the second half of the 2021 season. That story added Arians allegedly would take "the red pen" to game plans formulated by Brady and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich before contests.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Dolphins Are Serious About Making A Run At The AFC East Crown

Ever since Dan Marino, one of the greatest and most prolific quarterbacks ever, retired following the 1999 season, it has been tough going for the Miami Dolphins. They have made the National Football League playoffs only four times since and just twice in the last 20 years. It has been...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Bears Load Up on Offense, Sign Pair of WRs

Photos: Don Juan Moore-Getty Images/Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports. On Wednesday evening, the Chicago Bears were busy adding to their offense. GM Ryan Poles signed a pair of wide receivers to help out second-year QB Justin Fields. Tajae Sharpe. First, the Bears signed 27-year-old WR Tajae Sharpe to a one-year deal.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Commanders have plans for their rookie QB

The Washington Commanders have committed to Carson Wentz as their quarterback in 2022, but the organization is not afraid to put some pressure on their new acquisition. Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner praised rookie Sam Howell in an interview with the team’s official website, promising that the fifth-round pick will be given opportunities and the opportunity to seize them.
NFL
Yardbarker

RB Mike Davis signs with Ravens, has Atlanta home burglarized

May has been a hectic month already for running back Mike Davis. Last week, the 29-year-old was released by the Atlanta Falcons after one season with the club. Then it was reported Tuesday morning that Davis had not only found a new home with the Baltimore Ravens, but one of his actual homes, in Atlanta, had been burglarized.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Vikings' Lewis Cine says Buccaneers ‘did me so dirty’ at NFL Draft

New Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine is bothered by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers making NFL Draft night promises they did not keep. An NFL team thinking they would take one player and then selecting another at the draft is not uncommon. And players being disappointed they did not land with the franchise they hoped to is also a common occurrence after the annual seven-round event. However, Georgia alum Lewis Cine still has a bad taste left in his mouth from his NFL Draft experience last month.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

The Lions Announce They've Released A QB

The Detroit Lions trimmed their roster some more on Wednesday, releasing one of their four quarterbacks. Detroit cut Steven Montez, the team announced earlier this morning. Montez spent the 2021 season on the Lions' practice squad and signed a reserve/futures contract with the organization earlier this offseason. The former Colorado...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

32K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy