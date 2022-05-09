Richard Sherman reportedly 'deep in talks' with Amazon for broadcasting job

Richard Sherman appears to be making plans for his post-career future. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

It looks like Richard Sherman could be the latest NFLer to make the transition from the gridiron to the TV studio.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Super Bowl-winning cornerback is "deep in talks" with Amazon, which is taking over Thursday Night Football coverage at the start of the 2022 season.

It isn't clear yet what kind of role Sherman would play on the TNF broadcast. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit have already been tapped as the play-by-play duo for the weekly game.

Rapoport mentions that Sherman, 34, will stay in shape in case a new NFL opportunity comes his way, even though he has been limited by injuries in his last few seasons. He made a brief appearance with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, recording one interception, 11 tackles and one fumble recovering for four yards in five games played.

Sherman has made more headlines for his off-field behavior in recent years. In his last year with the San Francisco 49ers, he was arrested for DUI and later caught on camera trying to break into his in-law's house.

The Compton, Calif., native also has a weekly podcast, aptly titled The Richard Sherman Podcast, where he takes a deep dive into all things NFL.