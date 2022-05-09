Dangers of rising temperatures in hot cars

CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – It is expected to warm up this week and every year children or pets are left in hot cars unattended which could result in serious health issues including death.

It is that time of the year again when we have to discuss the dangers of cars in the summer time heat.

Temperatures are expected in the 70s and 80s this week and that means the inside of your car can become deadly if you leave a child or pet behind.

Temperatures will climb near 70 on Tuesday and the low 70s on Wednesday. With temperatures in the 70s it only take 10 minutes for the inside of your car to reach 90 degrees, 20 minutes to reach 98 degrees and within an hour it can be 112 degrees.

Later in the week we are expecting highs in the 80s which can heat up your car faster. Within 10 minutes of sitting in 80 degree heat the inside of a car can be 99 degrees, 20 minutes 109 degrees and within an hour it can be 123 degrees inside your car.

Be sure to check the backseat when having kids or pets in your car and also keep an eye on items that could spoil in extreme heat.

