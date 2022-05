Loose Joints presents a landmark publication featuring the work of Nigel Shafran, the influential British photographer known for his meditative, domestic, and humanistic approach to photography. Entitled The Well, the brand-new book recounts Shafran’s engagement with the world of commercial photography, a space where he found unexpected creativity, controversial critical insight, and ironic commentary. His relationship with the world of commercial photography began in the mid-1980s when he was a teenager; it continued through the years of the iconic i-D and The Face, and evolved into a recent revival of his idiosyncratic approach to fashion shoots in the pages of Vogue and others magazines.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 6 DAYS AGO