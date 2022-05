FARGO-MOORHEAD (KVRR) – Flooded roads cause some drivers to stall their vehicles Monday morning as they ignored the turn around don’t drown motto. “Unfortunately a lot of times when we get a really heavy rain event like this, the system just isn’t built to handle that much amount of rain in such a short amount of time. A lot of roads were flooded. We had some drains that were plugged. We had the crews out and unplugged those and it came down to the system not keeping up. All our lift stations were pumping at full capacity just trying to keep up,” Fargo Public Works Services Manager Paul Fiechtner said.

