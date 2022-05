Henry Cejudo continues to get more and more serious about his comeback and he knows exactly what he wants. The former two-division UFC titleholder’s last fight came a full two years ago on May 9, 2020, when he scored a second-round TKO against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. Now, according to him, Cejudo has re-entered the USADA testing pool and has his path going forward all mapped out and it begins with reclaiming his bantamweight crown currently worn by Aljamain Sterling.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO