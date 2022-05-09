ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'Father of the Bride' trailer: Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan prepare for a wedding

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36AYYP_0fXt6PbA00

May 9 (UPI) -- Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan must come to gripes with their eldest daughter getting married in the trailer for HBO Max's Father of the Bride remake.

Billy (Garcia) and Ingrid (Estefan) are surprised that their daughter Sofia (Adria Arjona) has gotten engaged to boyfriend Adan (Diego Boneta) and that she was the one to propose in the clip released on Monday.

Billy is also struggling with planning and paying for his daughter's wedding, which is turning out differently from his idea of a traditional ceremony.

Billy and Ingrid are headed for divorce but are keeping it secret from their daughter. The couple, as the planning gets underway, start to see their love for each other return.

Father of the Bride, directed by Gary Alazraki and written by Matt Lopez, is coming to HBO Max on June 16.

"Family relationships are tested as the roller coaster ride of wedding planning races toward the altar. This sparkling story of a modern rom-com updated from a timeless classic illustrates the surprising and funny ways the heart can adapt in the name of love," reads the synopsis.

Comments / 2

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Jennifer Grey Reveals the Horrific Way She First Learned Her Dad Was Gay

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Grey and her Oscar-winning father, Joel Grey, have always shared a close relationship, but when it comes to his sexuality, it wasn’t her dad who revealed the news. Instead of his private life ,and who he chooses to date staying as a family affair, it was a boyfriend’s mother who revealed the news to her in a less-than-desirable way, Jennifer shared in her new memoir, Out of the Corner. She didn’t find out the truth until the late 1980s when she was dating actor Matthew Broderick. She was home alone with his mother, Patricia...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Estefan
Person
Diego Boneta
Person
Andy Garcia
Person
Adria Arjona
Hello Magazine

Marc Anthony shares crushing health news in emotional video: 'It hurts'

Marc Anthony has been inundated with supportive messages from his fans around the world following a devastating diagnosis this week. The award-winning singer was forced to postpone his concert in Panama last week after suffering a painful injury backstage just before he was due to perform. Marc has since taken...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

TV Host Files for Divorce After 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson is throwing in the towel on her brief marriage. The sportscaster has filed official documents to end her two-year marriage. The Blast reports that the Fox NFL Kickoff host wants to end her marriage to Kyle Thousand, a sports agent. She lists "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The pair exchanged nuptials at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020 but per Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Meg Ryan, 60, teams up with David Duchovny, 61, for What Happens Later... her first romantic comedy in 20 years

Sleepless In Seattle actress Meg Ryan may be able to reclaim her title as a romantic comedy queen in her latest role. The 60-year-old actress is returning to the big screen in What Happens Later, which is described as an 'evolved and nostalgic' take on romantic comedy. The versatile actress will star along alongside The X-Files star David Duchovny, 61.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Father Of The Bride
AOL Corp

Caroline Kennedy’s first grandchild's name revealed

The Kennedy family got a little bigger recently and now we know what to call the new addition. Tatiana Schlossberg, daughter of author and diplomat Caroline Kennedy, welcomed her first child to the world with husband George Moran — and another member of the famous family paid a visit to TODAY Thursday to share the baby’s name and gender.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
POPSUGAR

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III Take a Romantic Stroll in NYC

Katie Holmes has a new boyfriend. On April 29, the "CODA" actor was spotted holding hands with Broadway musician Bobby Wooten III during a romantic walk through New York City. Between grabbing coffee and doting over strangers' dogs, Holmes and Wooten exchanged a steamy kiss and several affectionate touches, according to People. During the outing, Wooten was also photographed hugging Holmes's mother, Kathy, as people strolled past them on the sidewalk.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa’s 3 Kids Bring Her Flowers To Talk Show Ahead Of Mother’s Day: Family Photo

“Bring your chickens to work day!” Kelly Ripa captioned the photo she posted to Instagram on Friday (May 6). In the pic, Kelly, 51, poses alongside her and Mark Consuelos’ three kids: Joaquin Consuelos, 19, Lola Consuelos, 20, and 24-year-old Michael Consuelos. The three “chickens” had brought their mother hen a bouquet, which could be part of “Bring Your Kids To Work Day” or that Mother’s Day in the U.S. is on Sunday. Either way, Kelly obviously appreciated the gesture from her family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'7 Little Johnstons': Liz Breaks Big News to Her Parents, and They're Not Thrilled in Exclusive Sneak Peek

7 Little Johnstons star Elizabeth Johnston is finally breaking the big news to her parents about plans to live with boyfriend Brice, but Trent and Amber Johnston aren't exactly celebrating their daughter's relationship milestone. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's season finale of the TLC show, Liz stops by her parents to deliver the news she's been nervous to share with her mom and dad.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough shares disappointing health news: 'I'm really bummed'

Julianne Hough has shared some disappointing health news with her fans – just hours after gushing about her "blessed" life. The actress revealed that she has sadly tested positive for COVID-19, which means she will be unable to perform in her new Broadway show, POTUS, which opened to rave reviews last week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Meg Ryan fans in disbelief as she announces movie comeback after 7 years with Christmas romcom

Meg Ryan fans have been left excited after the actor announced her movie comeback.The star of films including When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail is returning to not only star in but to direct a new romantic comedy.She will appear in the film, titled What Happens Later, alongside X-Files star David Duchovny, and, according to Variety, it will put an “evolved and nostalgic” spin on the genre.Ryan announced the project by sharing a picture of the poster on her Instagram page. She captioned it: “HERE WE GO.”It will be her first film since 2015’s...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Still got those Hungry Eyes! Jennifer Grey, 62, RETURNS as Frances 'Baby' Houseman in Dirty Dancing sequel... 35 years after falling for Patrick Swayze's Johnny Castle

Nearly 35 years after the original Dirty Dancing hit theaters, a new sequel is in the works, with Jennifer Grey slated to return. Lionsgate made the announcement during their CinemaCon presentation on Thursday evening, via EW. While no further details were given, a voiceover during the presentation simply said, 'Jennifer...
THEATER & DANCE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
354K+
Followers
56K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy