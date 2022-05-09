ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Redistricting Commission members maintain innocence on contempt

By Susan Tebben, Ohio Capital Journal
 3 days ago
Current and former members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission have defended themselves against allegations of contempt of the Ohio Supreme Court, despite saying the claims are moot now that the commission has adopted a map before the deadline. Court challengers had asked the Ohio Supreme Court to revisit contempt...

Kim Bailey
3d ago

They Are NOT. Innocent. They were given time and told over and over the expectations.

3d ago

They definitely are not innocent. None of the politicians who skew districts are innocent- give us a break- not everybody believes you just because you are Republicans- at this time in our world, I feel like the Republican leaders lie more often and more dramatically! I assume because trump gave you permission. But the rest of us think very little of you.

