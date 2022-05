Considering Buffalo’s significant population of Polish-Americans, it is fitting that the Queen City is home to a memorial for an American Revolutionary War hero from Poland. Casimir Pulaski was born in Warsaw, Poland, in 1745. As a teenager, he joined his father and other Polish nobles in opposition to growing Russian influence. For this, Pulaski was exiled from Russia. In 1777, while in Paris, he met Benjamin Franklin and was convinced to lend his services to another group searching for liberty: the American colonies.

