ODOT auctioning off small piece of land on Thursday

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced Monday it will not advance any of the concepts proposed in the Route 23 Connect Delaware Regional Connection Study. “After comparison of the expected benefits and costs for each concept, we have determined none of the concepts as presented in the study can be reasonably implemented in the immediate future,” ODOT said in a statement. “Therefore, none of the study concepts previously presented will be advanced. Instead, ODOT will begin developing an action plan to identify a series of future, stand-alone improvement projects along the existing U.S. Route 23 corridor between Waldo and Interstate 270.”

DELAWARE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO