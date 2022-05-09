ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Next Beverly Hills Committee Sets Budget

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt its May 3 Special Meeting, the Next Beverly Hills Committee (Next) presented a proposed work plan and budget of $35,000 for fiscal year 2022-23 to continue its signature events and launch new initiatives. The committee, which was established in 2015 and open to all ages, engages younger residents through programs...

Recruitment Period Opens for Team Beverly Hills

Applications for the Team Beverly Hills program are being accepted now through Friday, July 15, 2022. Formed in 1996, Team Beverly Hills provides residents with a hands-on look at the operations of local government. This program features a variety of class sessions and includes interactive experiences with many departments. Program participants explore the behind-the-scenes operations of the City including Public Works, Emergency Management, Information Technology, Community Services and Public Safety. At least 750 residents have completed Team Beverly Hills and over 70 percent of all current elected officials and City Commissioners are Team BH alumni. The Team Beverly Hills program will select 50 residents (30 appointed by the City Council, 18 selected by a random lottery, and two selected by the Beverly Hills Unified School District) for its upcoming class. Five representatives from the City’s business community (appointed by the City Council) will also be selected for the program, which kicks off later this year.
