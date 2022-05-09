Lovell fires no-hitter in Pirates’ opener

The Windom Pirates opened the 2022 amateur baseball season with a dominant performance at the plate and on the mound Sunday, defeating the Jackson Bulls 12-0 in five innings at Jackson. The Pirate offense slugged out 15 hits in the game and raced to a 5-0 lead in the...
Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove continued its recent hot streak Tuesday, using a six-run fifth inning to pull away for a 9-3 win over Murray County Central in Slayton. The Falcons scored in the first inning on a wild pitch and on an error in the second inning. In the fifth,...
The Windom Eagle track and field teams swept the team titles at Tuesday’s four-team Eagle Invitational, held in Windom. The Eagle girls finished with 164 points. Mt. Lake Area-Comfrey was third with 84. Westbrook-Walnut Grove/Red Rock Central was fourth with 26. For the boys, Windom won the meet with...
The Minnesota Golden Gophers picked up a big commitment from the transfer portal Monday when Dartmouth point guard Taurus Samuels announced his commitment to the program following his weekend visit to the twin cities. Taurus is widely expected to be the final commit for head coach Ben Johnson’s 2022-23 season.
Lindsay Macy knows how to see and develop hockey talent. I recall chatting with her at a high school holiday tournament a couple of years ago watching her alma mater Owatonna play. She analyzed plays and players as we talked about her hockey development school in Idaho. After a successful...
When it comes to watching Minnesota sports teams on TV, Bally Sports North is pretty much the only game in town as they hold the rights to the Twins, Wild, Timberwolves, Lynx and Minnesota FC broadcasts. There has been a good deal of consternation among Minnesota sports fans over the...
Minnesota is famous for being the Land of 10,000 Lakes but thanks to severe storms Wednesday, it's actually more like 10,001 lakes, thanks to massive flooding at this pro sports stadium. Severe storms rumbled through parts of southeast Minnesota Wednesday morning, though the damage wasn't nearly as widespread as when...
Craig Bohl is in his fourth decade as a college football coach as he enters his ninth year as the head coach at Wyoming. Bohl spent a good chunk of his career on staff at Nebraska (1995-2002), before taking over the North Dakota State (FCS) program and building them into the perennial power they have become. He won three national titles in his final few seasons leading the Bison before leaving for Wyoming prior to the 2014 season.
(FOX 9) - Severe storms that pushed across Minnesota on Wednesday left behind damage, took down trees, knocked out power, and caused flooding across the metro. As of Thursday morning, Xcel says they are still working to restore power to some 30,000 customers. The storms, which moved across the state,...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A powerful line of storms is racing across southwestern Minnesota, prompting tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings. Weather officials say this system is capable of producing tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind gusts over 90 mph. Much of western and central Minnesota is under a tornado watch until midnight. See the latest updates below as the squall line moves over Minnesota:
UPDATE (6:25 p.m.): A tornado warning was just issued for parts of Big Stone and Traverse counties in western Minnesota until 7 p.m.
⚠️ TORNADO WARNING for Roberts, Grant, Big Stone, Traverse county until 5/12...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Severe storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota, where a storm-chasing meteorologist died in a crash that authorities said was caused by downed power lines. The wreck on Interstate 90 in southwest Minnesota Wednesday evening killed Martha Llanos Rodriguez,...
Fareway Stores Inc. has released plans to renovate an approximately 2,300-square- foot former W-2’s Quality Meats store located at 220 West Main Street in Luverne, Minn. The new location will be the first stand-alone Meat Market in the state. “We are excited to announce plans for our first Fareway...
I've been watching all sorts of birds show up in my yard and as I was sitting on my deck the other night I wondered when the super small hummingbirds would be back in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. At that exact moment, a hummingbird flew right up to our empty hummingbird feeder. Oops.
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Severe storms wreaked havoc on residents of northwest Iowa and southern Minnesota Wednesday evening. Take a look at some of the damage below, or visit KEYC.com/Photos to upload your photos and videos.
NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — One person is dead and several others are injured following a storm-related crash in southwestern Minnesota Wednesday evening. It appears some of the victims were tweeting about the storm prior to the crash and may have been storm chasing.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Interstate 90 near Lorain Township in Nobles County. There, power lines had fallen over onto the interstate due to a storm going through.
There were three vehicles involved, a semi-truck and two passenger vehicles. All three were traveling eastbound on the interstate.
(credit: CBS)
When the...
More severe storms are possible across Minnesota Thursday, marking the third day this week where large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible amid an unusually warm and humid early May weather pattern. The June- or July-like weather will bring steamy conditions to the Upper Midwest, with Minneapolis' record high...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a day that delivered two rounds of severe storms in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, we’ll get a lovely respite Tuesday — but more Next Weather Alert days are on the way this week.
There was very widespread storm activity Monday, with several reports of hail that ran the gamut from pea size to nearly baseball size. There was also lots of wind damage, and a trio of possible, and likely, tornadoes that touched down.
Just east of Sartell MN pic.twitter.com/RnVqYI7BU8
— Dorf (@TriviaDorf) May 9, 2022
It looked like a summer storm, and it felt like one – setting...
Worthington, Minnesota (KROC AM News) - Power lines that fell onto a section of I-90 in southwest Minnesota during a storm Wednesday played a role in a deadly traffic crash. The State Patrol says it happened in the eastbound lanes of the interstate around 6:00 pm near Worthington. A car...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Scientists are warning anglers and gardeners to beware of a slithering invasive creature that’s gaining ground in Minnesota — the jumping worm.
Jumping worms are a type of earthworm native to Asia. While they might look like normal nightcrawlers, they forcefully thrash about like a snake when disturbed, almost as if they were jumping. Unlike their European counterparts, these earthworms are voracious eaters, turning topsoil into something that looks like coffee grounds, which leads to erosion.
In an “expert alert” posted Tuesday by the University of Minnesota, Ryan Hueffmeier, a U of M Duluth professor, said it’s important...
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Severe weather has caused dozens of power outages across southern Minnesota and northwest Iowa. KEYC viewers have reported outages in Vernon Center, Lake Crystal, Mankato, North Mankato, and many other places. Xcel Energy says there are currently 18 outages in the Mankato area that impacts...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bobcat company is building a new assembly plant in Minnesota. This will be it’s third location in the state. The West Fargo-based manufacturer of farm and construction equipment says it expects the plant in the Twin Cities suburb of Rogers will be fully operational by the end of the next year.
Comments / 0