Lovell fires no-hitter in Pirates’ opener

NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — One person is dead and several others are injured following a storm-related crash in southwestern Minnesota Wednesday evening. It appears some of the victims were tweeting about the storm prior to the crash and may have been storm chasing. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Interstate 90 near Lorain Township in Nobles County. There, power lines had fallen over onto the interstate due to a storm going through. There were three vehicles involved, a semi-truck and two passenger vehicles. All three were traveling eastbound on the interstate. (credit: CBS) When the...

NOBLES COUNTY, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO