Windom, MN

Lovell fires no-hitter in Pirates’ opener

Cottonwood County Citizen Online
 3 days ago

The Windom Pirates opened the 2022 amateur baseball season with a dominant performance at the plate and on the mound Sunday, defeating the Jackson Bulls 12-0 in five innings at Jackson. The Pirate offense slugged out 15 hits in the game and raced to a 5-0 lead in the...

windomnews.com

Cottonwood County Citizen Online

Falcons topple Rebels Tuesday

Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove continued its recent hot streak Tuesday, using a six-run fifth inning to pull away for a 9-3 win over Murray County Central in Slayton. The Falcons scored in the first inning on a wild pitch and on an error in the second inning. In the fifth,...
SPORTS
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

Eagles sweep home invite titles

The Windom Eagle track and field teams swept the team titles at Tuesday’s four-team Eagle Invitational, held in Windom. The Eagle girls finished with 164 points. Mt. Lake Area-Comfrey was third with 84. Westbrook-Walnut Grove/Red Rock Central was fourth with 26. For the boys, Windom won the meet with...
WINDOM, MN
btpowerhouse.com

Dartmouth Transfer Taurus Samuels Commits to Minnesota

The Minnesota Golden Gophers picked up a big commitment from the transfer portal Monday when Dartmouth point guard Taurus Samuels announced his commitment to the program following his weekend visit to the twin cities. Taurus is widely expected to be the final commit for head coach Ben Johnson’s 2022-23 season.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Owatonna Hockey Great Returns to Minnesota to Coach

Lindsay Macy knows how to see and develop hockey talent. I recall chatting with her at a high school holiday tournament a couple of years ago watching her alma mater Owatonna play. She analyzed plays and players as we talked about her hockey development school in Idaho. After a successful...
OWATONNA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

How Much Are You Willing To Pay For Bally Sports?

When it comes to watching Minnesota sports teams on TV, Bally Sports North is pretty much the only game in town as they hold the rights to the Twins, Wild, Timberwolves, Lynx and Minnesota FC broadcasts. There has been a good deal of consternation among Minnesota sports fans over the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
footballscoop.com

Craig Bohl: "Young people have not changed..."

Craig Bohl is in his fourth decade as a college football coach as he enters his ninth year as the head coach at Wyoming. Bohl spent a good chunk of his career on staff at Nebraska (1995-2002), before taking over the North Dakota State (FCS) program and building them into the perennial power they have become. He won three national titles in his final few seasons leading the Bison before leaving for Wyoming prior to the 2014 season.
FARGO, ND
fox9.com

Minnesota storm damage, flooding roundup from Wednesday night

(FOX 9) - Severe storms that pushed across Minnesota on Wednesday left behind damage, took down trees, knocked out power, and caused flooding across the metro. As of Thursday morning, Xcel says they are still working to restore power to some 30,000 customers. The storms, which moved across the state,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather Alert: Severe T-Storm Warnings Issued Across SW Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A powerful line of storms is racing across southwestern Minnesota, prompting tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings. Weather officials say this system is capable of producing tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind gusts over 90 mph. Much of western and central Minnesota is under a tornado watch until midnight. See the latest updates below as the squall line moves over Minnesota: UPDATE (6:25 p.m.): A tornado warning was just issued for parts of Big Stone and Traverse counties in western Minnesota until 7 p.m. ⚠️ TORNADO WARNING for Roberts, Grant, Big Stone, Traverse county until 5/12...
MINNESOTA STATE
progressivegrocer.com

Fareway to Open 1st Meat Market in Minnesota

Fareway Stores Inc. has released plans to renovate an approximately 2,300-square- foot former W-2’s Quality Meats store located at 220 West Main Street in Luverne, Minn. The new location will be the first stand-alone Meat Market in the state. “We are excited to announce plans for our first Fareway...
LUVERNE, MN
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead, Multiple Injuries After Power Lines Fall Over On Interstate In SW Minn.

NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — One person is dead and several others are injured following a storm-related crash in southwestern Minnesota Wednesday evening. It appears some of the victims were tweeting about the storm prior to the crash and may have been storm chasing. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Interstate 90 near Lorain Township in Nobles County. There, power lines had fallen over onto the interstate due to a storm going through. There were three vehicles involved, a semi-truck and two passenger vehicles. All three were traveling eastbound on the interstate. (credit: CBS) When the...
NOBLES COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Beautiful Tuesday, Then More Severe Weather, Sweltering Heat

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a day that delivered two rounds of severe storms in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, we’ll get a lovely respite Tuesday — but more Next Weather Alert days are on the way this week. There was very widespread storm activity Monday, with several reports of hail that ran the gamut from pea size to nearly baseball size. There was also lots of wind damage, and a trio of possible, and likely, tornadoes that touched down. Just east of Sartell MN pic.twitter.com/RnVqYI7BU8 — Dorf (@TriviaDorf) May 9, 2022 It looked like a summer storm, and it felt like one – setting...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Anglers, Gardeners Urged To Beware Of Invasive Jumping Worm

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Scientists are warning anglers and gardeners to beware of a slithering invasive creature that’s gaining ground in Minnesota — the jumping worm. Jumping worms are a type of earthworm native to Asia. While they might look like normal nightcrawlers, they forcefully thrash about like a snake when disturbed, almost as if they were jumping. Unlike their European counterparts, these earthworms are voracious eaters, turning topsoil into something that looks like coffee grounds, which leads to erosion. In an “expert alert” posted Tuesday by the University of Minnesota, Ryan Hueffmeier, a U of M Duluth professor, said it’s important...
KEYC

Thousands of southern Minnesota residents without power

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Severe weather has caused dozens of power outages across southern Minnesota and northwest Iowa. KEYC viewers have reported outages in Vernon Center, Lake Crystal, Mankato, North Mankato, and many other places. Xcel Energy says there are currently 18 outages in the Mankato area that impacts...
MANKATO, MN
valleynewslive.com

Bobcat building third assembly plant in Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bobcat company is building a new assembly plant in Minnesota. This will be it’s third location in the state. The West Fargo-based manufacturer of farm and construction equipment says it expects the plant in the Twin Cities suburb of Rogers will be fully operational by the end of the next year.
FARGO, ND

