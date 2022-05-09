PEORIA – A man found in an East Bluff alley early Monday morning was shot, the Peoria County coroner said later that day.

An autopsy on 31-year-old Michael A Jones Jr., who lived on North Gentry Lane in West Peoria, showed he suffered a single gunshot wound to his upper body, said Jamie Harwood in a news release.

The coroner declined to give further details, but he said that Jones likely died instantly.

His death is being investigated as the city's eighth homicide of 2022.

Semone Roth, a Peoria police spokeswoman, said officers responded to an alley in the 1000 block of East Behrends Avenue at 2:50 a.m. Monday and found the victim.

The man had "obvious signs of trauma," she said in a news release. Despite efforts to revive Jones, he was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later, said Harwood.

Roth said the matter is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Peoria police at 309-673-4521, tip411 (anonymous), or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 309-673-9000.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Death of man in East Bluff alley is being investigated as Peoria's latest homicide