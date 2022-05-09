Bridge Closure on Mile Post Road in Upper Augusta Township

Berwick Area School District administrators and coaches will receive raises of up to 9%, under the budget proposal for the coming fiscal year. That, however, has left one member of the budget committee questioning how that item made it into the document. Jeff Taylor raised the issue during a school board meeting this week and indicated his opposition to the raises. Superintendent Wendy Kupsky says the figures were presented publicly and pointed out personnel cuts totaling $345-thousand in savings, plus that some administrators are taking on extra duties. If the new budget passes, Columbia County residents will see their taxes increase by about $53, while Luzerne County residents would see a tax hike of approximately $35.

BERWICK, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO