Sailboat damaged in the Gulf, 5 rescued by Coast Guard

By Aspen Popowski, The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard rescued five people after their sailboat was damaged in the Gulf of Mexico.

On Friday, May 6, Coast Guard watchstanders were called to a sailboat named Madam X at about 1 p.m. The mast was broken with five people on board. An aircrew was deployed to the scene and “made contact with the vessel,” according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland.

Airbus to make major announcement for Mobile at Bishop State

The 36-foot-sailboat was then towed to shore by a Coast Guard crew, according to the release. The sailboat was found about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Mobile. No one was injured. The sailboat was towed to shore over the weekend.

Scott Talbot, a search and rescue mission coordinator for the Coast Guard’s District Eight, said the sailboat’s GPS and distress signaling gear allowed the boat to be located and for those aboard to be rescued.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

