Sailboat damaged in the Gulf, 5 rescued by Coast Guard

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard rescued five people after their sailboat was damaged in the Gulf of Mexico.

On Friday, May 6, Coast Guard watchstanders were called to a sailboat named Madam X at about 1 p.m. The mast was broken with five people on board. An aircrew was deployed to the scene and “made contact with the vessel,” according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland.

The 36-foot-sailboat was then towed to shore by a Coast Guard crew, according to the release. The sailboat was found about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Mobile. No one was injured. The sailboat was towed to shore over the weekend.

Scott Talbot, a search and rescue mission coordinator for the Coast Guard’s District Eight, said the sailboat’s GPS and distress signaling gear allowed the boat to be located and for those aboard to be rescued.

