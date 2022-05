At around 5:20 p.m. on Friday, March 25, a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment building on the 5600 block of Crenshaw Road was reported. When police got to the scene, they found 22-year-old Keyari Dae Blakely shot. Blakely was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO