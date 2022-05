Full list of Bears primetime games, per schedule leak originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With the Bears’ full 2022 regular season schedule leaked, courtesy Danny Parkins, fans can now make travel arrangements, see if they’ve got to work football into their Thanksgiving plans, or simply see when the team will take on the Packers. We also know when the Bears are going to play on the biggest stages, in primetime. So take a look at when you’ll have to stay up late to watch Justin Fields and co.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO