Pensacola Walk the Talk for Epilepsy scheduled this Saturday

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Epilepsy Alliance Florida is hosting the annual Pensacola Walk the Talk for Epilepsy which will be held Saturday, May 14. This is known to be the largest community event in the area that raises awareness and funds for those living with Epilepsy.

This year’s walk marks Epilepsy Alliance Florida’s 50-year anniversary as an organization. The walk will be held at Serville Square on Government Street. Registration for the walk will open at 8 a.m. and the walk will begin at 9:15 a.m.

The walk will be led by 9th Avenue Brass, a New Orleans second line style brass band based in Pensacola, and will feature family-friendly entertainment including:

live DJ

Kids Zone sponsored by Pilot Club and Truth for Youth

Waffle Boutique food truck

special appearances of Star Wars characters

live music from “The Fer Sures”

The Epilepsy Florida’s Clayton Feig Youth Award will be honorably given to Sarah Woodfin. The award is given to those youth who battle seizures and that highlights the important work of those dedicated to removing the stigma associated with epilepsy. The award was established in memory of Clayton Feig who demonstrated courage and strength while dealing with epilepsy until his death at 18 in 1993.

For more information on the Pensacola Walk the Talk for Epilepsy click here , you can also use the link to register as well.

