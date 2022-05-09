Oklahoma man drowns after accident at Lake Eufaula
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say the body of a 69-year-old Oklahoma man has been found at Lake Eufaula.
On May 3, officials say 69-year-old Michael Etris headed to Lake Eufaula to go fishing on his 16-foot PXM boat.Police investigate violent home invasion in OKC
When he didn’t return home, he was reported missing.
Shortly before midnight, officials were able to find the boat partially submerged in the water at Lake Eufaula.‘Tragic for everyone involved’; Third juvenile arrested in Moore teen’s killing, motive revealed
However, there was no sign of Etris.
Following another on-water search on May 6, authorities say Etris’ body was found in approximately 43 feet of water.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 2