Texas State

Study: Texas listed among top 10 cheapest states to buy a house in 2022

By Caleb Wethington
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (KDAF) — A new study from late April revealed the top 10 cheapest states to buy a house in 2022 and the Lone Star State has cracked into the list. Rocket Mortgage found that Tennessee...

CBS DFW

Data lists hottest ZIP codes in North Texas housing market

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - It's no secret by now that many new residents are flooding into North Texas neighborhoods. Some new data, recently released by Opendoor, is giving us all a better idea of exactly where the new moves seem to be the most popular. Their new "Hot Zip Codes" list reflects recent moves -- within the last 90 days -- and include cities all across the DFW. The top spots so far in 2022 are in the following ZIP codes according to Opendoor: 76054, 75212, 76005, 76006, 76040, 76014, 75224, 75159, 75094, 76111. The areas include north Fort Worth, Arlington, the Mid Cities,...
TEXAS STATE
Fred's Texas Café CEO: From Dishrags to Carrying the Moneybags

As it concerns life-changing events, taking over Fred’s Texas Café as CEO or even moving from the sacred ground of the original location are down Quincy Wallace’s list of those kinds of big things. Pondering a future with a multiple sclerosis diagnosis, no feeling on his left...
FORT WORTH, TX
92.9 NIN

Six Flags Over Texas Bringing Back Old School Ride for 2022

If you want to Six Flags Over Texas way back in the day, do you remember the Speelunkers?. Six Flags Over Texas opened back in 1961 over in Arlington. For decades, the park has been a go to summertime destination for North Texans. If you were going to Six Flags Over Texas way back in the day, you may remember something called "The Cave"
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Experts say gas prices, travel to hit new records this summer

LUBBOCK, Texas – According to AAA, Texas set a record for gas prices back in March. A few factors, including the Biden administration tapping into the federal oil reserves for the second time, lead to rising prices tapering off for some time. However, as the weather warms up, more...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

University of Texas ending businesses' leases early after acquiring property last December

AUSTIN, Texas — Last December, the University of Texas at Austin bought the property at 2001 Guadalupe St. in Downtown Austin. Earlier this year, UT notified the business owners there their leases would be ending a year earlier than originally listed in their leases. A clause written in the agreement allows UT to notify the owners 60 days ahead of when they need to move out. In this case, the university told the business owners their leases would expire in October.
AUSTIN, TX
In Texas, two lizards battle for territory – News Center

Fifty years ago, the Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge overflowed with prairie lizards. Today, the species can’t be found there. Prairie lizards are retreating from Texas landscapes, apparently bullied from their habitats by the rival Texas spiny lizard, suggests an ongoing study by biologists at The University of Texas at Arlington.
TEXAS STATE
Technology Tuesday (5/10/2022)

LUBBOCK, Texas – In this episode of Technology Tuesday, brought to you by Blue Layer Technology Solutions, we look at Wristcam, which is a camera you can attach to your Apple Watch. Use the video player above to watch.
ELECTRONICS
COMING SOON: 5 businesses and restaurants coming to Roanoke, Fort Worth

Here are five businesses and restaurants that are coming soon to Roanoke and Fort Worth. 1. A P.F. Chang’s location is coming soon to Alliance Town Center at 2949 Amador Drive in Fort Worth, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s database. Construction to build the restaurant began Aug. 16, 2021, and was set to finish up by Feb. 2, the database shows. According to Katie Erwin with P.F. Chang’s, the Alliance location is “tentatively scheduled to open by the end of the year.” The restaurant has over 300 locations worldwide and offers Asian-style fare, such as lettuce wraps, Mongolian beef, dumplings and more. A phone number for the Alliance location is not yet available. www.pfchangs.com.
FORT WORTH, TX

