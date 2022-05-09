Study: Texas listed among top 10 cheapest states to buy a house in 2022

Here are five businesses and restaurants that are coming soon to Roanoke and Fort Worth. 1. A P.F. Chang’s location is coming soon to Alliance Town Center at 2949 Amador Drive in Fort Worth, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s database. Construction to build the restaurant began Aug. 16, 2021, and was set to finish up by Feb. 2, the database shows. According to Katie Erwin with P.F. Chang’s, the Alliance location is “tentatively scheduled to open by the end of the year.” The restaurant has over 300 locations worldwide and offers Asian-style fare, such as lettuce wraps, Mongolian beef, dumplings and more. A phone number for the Alliance location is not yet available. www.pfchangs.com.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO