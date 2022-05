NEW YORK — After a night to sleep on it, reflect and rewatch replays from all conceivable angles, our top story this morning: Jacob Trouba’s hit on Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is still dirty. Perhaps Garret Morris could shout it. It was an unpenalized attack meant to end the game for the dominant player and give the losing Rangers a chance. The NHL has not yet announced a hearing, penalty, or time for Trouba’s public stockade. The New York Rangers won Game 5 by any means necessary, 5-3. The Washington Capitals had a lead, but the Florida Panthers rallied for a Game 5 win and a 3-2 series lead.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO