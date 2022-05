An Oldham man will serve time in the state penitentiary after being sentenced for Driving Under the Influence. 71-year-old Randy Bickett was sentenced on a felony 6th offense DUI in Lake County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy told Bickett that he has had fourteen arrests and twelve convictions, and this time he was driving on the wrong side of the road with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.

