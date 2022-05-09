Britney’s Wedding Date Is Officially Set—Here’s When the Big Day Will Be

Click here to read the full article.

Wedding bells are ringing! Britney Spears’ wedding date maybe sooner than we expected. The “Baby One More Time” singer and her fiancé Sam Asghari revealed big wedding details on their Instagram accounts on May 8, 2022.

Britney posted a picture on her Instagram of their new cat Wendy stretched across a wedding veil. “Introducing Wendy 🐈 !!! And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress 👰🏼‍♀️ !!!” the singer captioned the post. Britney’s wedding dress is rumored to be designed by her close friend Donatella Versace. Along with the wedding dress tease, Sam posted an exciting update about their wedding date. He posted an Instagram story with the couple flashing Britney’s engagement ring . “Our lives has been a real life fairytale, Happy Mother’s Day to you my soon to be queen,” he captioned the story. “Also the big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after.”

Sam and Britney have been engaged since September 2021. Britney announced the engagement in an Instagram post on Sunday, September 12, 2021, after five years of dating. “I can’t fucking believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!” she captioned a video of her showing her ring before kissing her fiancé.

The couple is also currently expecting a baby together. On April 11, 2022, Britney announced she’s pregnant with her first child with Sam in an Instagram post. “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ??’” Britney captioned a photo of tea and flowers. “My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈”

The news of her pregnancy comes six months after the end of her conservatorship . During her trial, Britney accused her father and conservator Jaime Spears of putting an IUD in her against her will and preventing her from having another child. “I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant,” she said in June 2021.

Buy: ‘A Mother’s Gift’ by Britney & Lynne Spears $5.21

For more about Britney Spears, read her 2001 book, A Mother’s Gift . The semi-autobiographical fiction novel, which was co-written with Britney’s mother Lynne Spears, follows Holly Faye Lovell, a 14-year-old girl from the small town of Biscay, Mississippi, who has dreams of becoming a singer. When Holly becomes the youngest student ever to win a scholarship to the prestigious Haverty School of Music, she must make a choice of whether to leave her mother, Wanda, behind or pursue her dreams. As Holly starts her new life and makes posh new friends, she finds herself embarrassed by her mom and their humble background, as Wanda struggles with a long-hidden secret that could destroy her bond with her daughter forever.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.