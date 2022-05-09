ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Horry by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 12:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for East Carteret, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 20:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: East Carteret; Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the lower Neuse River, Pamlico, Core and Back Sounds, and adjacent tidal creeks, and areas along the beaches, Pamlico Sound, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Up to 1 foot of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront may experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/06 PM 5.3 -0.5 2.2 1 Minor 13/06 AM 5.0 -0.8 2.2 1 Minor 13/07 PM 5.4 -0.4 2.0 1 Minor 14/07 AM 4.8 -1.0 2.0 1 None 14/07 PM 5.6 -0.2 2.0 1 Moderate 15/08 AM 4.7 -1.1 1.9 1 None
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Pamlico, Southern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 20:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Pamlico; Southern Craven COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Up to 1 foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the Pamlico Sound, Trent, Bay and lower Neuse Rivers, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hatteras Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 20:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Hatteras Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING NORTH OF CAPE HATTERAS COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Friday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 11:45 AM Friday.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 20:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami-Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
County
Horry County, SC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Thurston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Thurston THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN BURT SOUTHEASTERN WAYNE...NORTHEASTERN CUMING AND THURSTON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and blowing dust are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern and east central Nebraska.
THURSTON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 17:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marshall; Roberts THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ROBERTS MARSHALL AND NORTHEASTERN BROWN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern South Dakota.
MARSHALL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jasper, Scott, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Jasper; Scott; Smith Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Jasper, northern Smith and southwestern Scott Counties through 745 PM CDT At 713 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Morton to near Homewood to near Turnerville. Movement was south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Bay Springs, Burns and Pineville around 730 PM CDT. Stringer and Raleigh around 745 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Sylvarena and Polkville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JASPER COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rankin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rankin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN RANKIN COUNTY At 710 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pisgah, or 13 miles northwest of Morton, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Fannin around 725 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Rip Currents#Beach Hazards Statement#Coastal Horry Beach#Coastal Horry County
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Burnett by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burnett SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 213 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BURNETT
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Edmunds, north central Faulk, eastern Campbell, western McPherson and northeastern Walworth Counties through 730 PM CDT At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eureka to near Cresbard. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Eureka around 710 PM CDT. Artas and Greenway around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Ipswich and Cravens Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Saunders by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cuming; Dodge; Douglas; Saunders THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN BURT SOUTHEASTERN CUMING...WESTERN WASHINGTON...EASTERN DODGE NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS AND CENTRAL SAUNDERS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern and east central Nebraska.
CUMING COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This line of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Traverse A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN TRAVERSE AND NORTHERN ROBERTS COUNTIES At 706 PM CDT, tornado producing storms were located along a line extending from near Rosholt to Immanuel Church, moving north at 65 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. At 652 PM, a tornado was reported 5 mile to the south, southeast of New Effington. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These tornadic storms will be near Tintah around 715 PM CDT. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
TRAVERSE COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marshall THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MARSHALL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern South Dakota.
MARSHALL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River Gusty Wind This Evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...West wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Sweetwater County. * WHEN...Now through 10 PM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts mainly to transportation. There will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This line of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Roberts A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN TRAVERSE AND NORTHERN ROBERTS COUNTIES At 706 PM CDT, tornado producing storms were located along a line extending from near Rosholt to Immanuel Church, moving north at 65 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. At 652 PM, a tornado was reported 5 mile to the south, southeast of New Effington. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These tornadic storms will be near Tintah around 715 PM CDT. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ROBERTS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Menominee, Northern Oconto County, Southern Oconto County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern Wisconsin. Target Area: Menominee; Northern Oconto County; Southern Oconto County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Menominee and central Oconto Counties through 800 PM CDT At 713 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over South Branch, or 15 miles north of Shawano, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Big Smokey Falls, South Branch, Legend Lake, Intersection Of Hwy 55 And County M, Fredenberg Lake, Hayes and St. Joseph Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MENOMINEE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Douglas A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY At 718 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Brandon, or 12 miles northwest of Alexandria, moving north at 75 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Douglas County, including the following locations Garfield, Millerville and Leaf Valley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations Gusty Wind This Evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...West wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 45 mph. * WHERE...Natrona County and Southern Fremont County. * WHEN...Now through 10 PM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts mainly to transportation. There will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for west central Minnesota...and southeastern North Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant; Otter Tail; Wilkin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTTER TAIL...GRANT...SOUTHERN WILKIN...RANSOM RICHLAND AND SARGENT COUNTIES At 715 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Crete to near Donnelly, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Crete, Englevale, Elbow Lake, Erdahl, Elliott, Fort Ransom, Ashby and Dalton. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 34. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 49 and 81. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
GRANT COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHEROKEE...WOODBURY...SOUTHWESTERN SIOUX PLYMOUTH...NORTHWESTERN IDA...DAKOTA...DIXON...SOUTHEASTERN CLAY AND UNION COUNTIES At 707 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Newcastle to near Sloan, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Sloan and Salix around 710 PM CDT. Ponca, Hornick and Ponca State Park around 715 PM CDT. Vermillion, Elk Point and Jefferson around 720 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Lawton, Moville, Anthon, Akron, Kingsley, Correctionville, Alcester, Pierson, Hawarden, Ireton, Washta and Craig. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy