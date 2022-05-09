Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHEROKEE...WOODBURY...SOUTHWESTERN SIOUX PLYMOUTH...NORTHWESTERN IDA...DAKOTA...DIXON...SOUTHEASTERN CLAY AND UNION COUNTIES At 707 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Newcastle to near Sloan, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Sloan and Salix around 710 PM CDT. Ponca, Hornick and Ponca State Park around 715 PM CDT. Vermillion, Elk Point and Jefferson around 720 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Lawton, Moville, Anthon, Akron, Kingsley, Correctionville, Alcester, Pierson, Hawarden, Ireton, Washta and Craig. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
