Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 20:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: East Carteret; Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the lower Neuse River, Pamlico, Core and Back Sounds, and adjacent tidal creeks, and areas along the beaches, Pamlico Sound, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Up to 1 foot of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront may experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/06 PM 5.3 -0.5 2.2 1 Minor 13/06 AM 5.0 -0.8 2.2 1 Minor 13/07 PM 5.4 -0.4 2.0 1 Minor 14/07 AM 4.8 -1.0 2.0 1 None 14/07 PM 5.6 -0.2 2.0 1 Moderate 15/08 AM 4.7 -1.1 1.9 1 None
