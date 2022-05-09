Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 20:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Hatteras Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING NORTH OF CAPE HATTERAS COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Friday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 11:45 AM Friday.

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO