New Hanover County, NC

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 12:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hatteras Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 20:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Hatteras Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING NORTH OF CAPE HATTERAS COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Friday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 11:45 AM Friday.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 20:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami-Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Thurston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Thurston THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN BURT SOUTHEASTERN WAYNE...NORTHEASTERN CUMING AND THURSTON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and blowing dust are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern and east central Nebraska.
THURSTON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 17:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marshall; Roberts THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ROBERTS MARSHALL AND NORTHEASTERN BROWN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern South Dakota.
MARSHALL COUNTY, SD
County
Pender County, NC
County
New Hanover County, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant, Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for west central Minnesota...and southeastern North Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant; Otter Tail; Wilkin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTTER TAIL...GRANT...SOUTHERN WILKIN...RANSOM RICHLAND AND SARGENT COUNTIES At 715 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Crete to near Donnelly, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Crete, Englevale, Elbow Lake, Erdahl, Elliott, Fort Ransom, Ashby and Dalton. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 34. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 49 and 81. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
GRANT COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Saline, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Saline; Seward THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SEWARD AND NORTHWESTERN SALINE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southeastern Nebraska.
SALINE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dickey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southeastern North Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Dickey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR EASTERN DICKEY COUNTY At 719 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Verona, or 14 miles north of Oakes, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Dickey County, including the following locations... Guelph and Glover. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DICKEY COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ransom, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for west central Minnesota...and southeastern North Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ransom; Richland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTTER TAIL...GRANT...SOUTHERN WILKIN...RANSOM RICHLAND AND SARGENT COUNTIES At 715 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Crete to near Donnelly, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Crete, Englevale, Elbow Lake, Erdahl, Elliott, Fort Ransom, Ashby and Dalton. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 34. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 49 and 81. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
RANSOM COUNTY, ND
#Lifeguards#Deeper Water#Rip Currents#Beach Hazards Statement#Coastal Pender Beach
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Saunders by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cuming; Dodge; Douglas; Saunders THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN BURT SOUTHEASTERN CUMING...WESTERN WASHINGTON...EASTERN DODGE NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS AND CENTRAL SAUNDERS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern and east central Nebraska.
CUMING COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Menominee, Northern Oconto County, Southern Oconto County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern Wisconsin. Target Area: Menominee; Northern Oconto County; Southern Oconto County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Menominee and central Oconto Counties through 800 PM CDT At 713 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over South Branch, or 15 miles north of Shawano, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Big Smokey Falls, South Branch, Legend Lake, Intersection Of Hwy 55 And County M, Fredenberg Lake, Hayes and St. Joseph Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MENOMINEE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Edmunds, north central Faulk, eastern Campbell, western McPherson and northeastern Walworth Counties through 730 PM CDT At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eureka to near Cresbard. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Eureka around 710 PM CDT. Artas and Greenway around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Ipswich and Cravens Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Platte County, Goshen County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 17:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Platte County; Goshen County Strong to brief High Winds likely through early evening Strong to brief high wind gusts will be likely across portions of far southeast Wyoming and portions of the Nebraska Panhandle through mid-evening tonight. Be careful traveling and secure any loose objects. Blowing dust could also cause local reductions in visibility. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 65 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marshall THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MARSHALL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern South Dakota.
MARSHALL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This line of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Traverse A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN TRAVERSE AND NORTHERN ROBERTS COUNTIES At 706 PM CDT, tornado producing storms were located along a line extending from near Rosholt to Immanuel Church, moving north at 65 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. At 652 PM, a tornado was reported 5 mile to the south, southeast of New Effington. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These tornadic storms will be near Tintah around 715 PM CDT. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
TRAVERSE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River Gusty Wind This Evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...West wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Sweetwater County. * WHEN...Now through 10 PM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts mainly to transportation. There will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Douglas The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Douglas County in west central Minnesota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 708 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Kensington, or 14 miles west of Alexandria, moving north at 75 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Evansville and Brandon around 715 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This line of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Roberts A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN TRAVERSE AND NORTHERN ROBERTS COUNTIES At 706 PM CDT, tornado producing storms were located along a line extending from near Rosholt to Immanuel Church, moving north at 65 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. At 652 PM, a tornado was reported 5 mile to the south, southeast of New Effington. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These tornadic storms will be near Tintah around 715 PM CDT. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ROBERTS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kidder, Stutsman, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southeastern North Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southeastern North Dakota. Target Area: Kidder; Stutsman; Wells The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Wells County in south central North Dakota Northeastern Kidder County in south central North Dakota Northwestern Stutsman County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Tappen, or 10 miles west of Medina, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Pettibone around 730 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KIDDER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Richland The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Otter Tail County in west central Minnesota Northwestern Grant County in west central Minnesota Wilkin County in west central Minnesota Richland County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 706 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Lidgerwood to near Immanuel Church, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Tenney around 710 PM CDT. Nashua and Campbell around 715 PM CDT. Mantador and Wyndmere around 720 PM CDT. Barney, Foxhome and Mooreton around 725 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these tornadic storms include Carlisle and Galchutt. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 45. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 31 and 49. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations Gusty Wind This Evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...West wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 45 mph. * WHERE...Natrona County and Southern Fremont County. * WHEN...Now through 10 PM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts mainly to transportation. There will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY

