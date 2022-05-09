Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This line of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Traverse A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN TRAVERSE AND NORTHERN ROBERTS COUNTIES At 706 PM CDT, tornado producing storms were located along a line extending from near Rosholt to Immanuel Church, moving north at 65 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. At 652 PM, a tornado was reported 5 mile to the south, southeast of New Effington. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These tornadic storms will be near Tintah around 715 PM CDT. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

TRAVERSE COUNTY, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO