ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Contra Costa District Attorney Candidates’ Forum

By ECT
eastcountytoday.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe League of Women Voters of Diablo Valley will host a candidate’s forum for Contra Costa County District Attorney on Wednesday, May 18th from 7:00 pm to 8:00...

eastcountytoday.net

Comments / 7

liberalism is mental
2d ago

Rick Becton is demcrap and she let criminals off with a slapof the hand and her hubby is being investigated for misconduct with a minor

Reply(1)
5
Related
eastcountytoday.net

Contra Costa County Fair Returns

The Contra Costa County Fair, located in the City of Antioch, returns May 12-15. The fair will have everything from food, games and rides along with commercial booths and animals. Thursday kicks off with Dollar Day ! Everyone gets in for $1 before 5pm and Carnival Ride Wristbands are buy...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
vallejosun.com

A third of Vallejo’s city jobs are vacant, data shows

VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo’s citywide staffing shortage has left it with nearly a third of more than 650 positions empty, with most of the staff shortages in the police, water and fire departments, according to city data obtained via a public records request. The city had...
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Recall of Antioch mayor dies following allegations of fraud

ANTIOCH, Calif. - The effort to recall Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe is dead. Recall supporters did not collect the required number of signatures to put the recall on the ballot by Wednesday's deadline. Recall supporters accuse the company they hired to help collect signatures of fraud, claiming it didn't turn...
ANTIOCH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
Contra Costa County, CA
Government
City
Antioch, CA
Antioch, CA
Government
City
Brentwood, CA
Contra Costa County, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
eastcountytoday.net

WTF California: Antioch Community Robbed in Recall Effort, Contra Costa County Tidbits and Gun Rights

On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we provide insights of the fraud that occurred at the end of the recall attempt for Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe and it appears they did have enough signatures to place the recall on the ballot. We get into some Contra Costa County Board of Supervisor actions and three cities could lose its Sheriffs contract under proposal by Supervisor John Gioia. San Francisco now looking at low level police stops. Gun rights advocates get win with court ruling under-21 gun sales ban is unconstitutional. More homeless spending–including City of Antioch.
ANTIOCH, CA
davisvanguard.org

Commentary: A Clear Difference in the Contra Costa DA’s Race – Challenger Admits Would NOT Have Charged Convicted Officer with Murder

Martinez, CA – There is only one Black elected DA in the state of California – Contra Costa DA Diana Becton and she took an unusual path to get there – she spent 22 years as a judge before being appointed to the DA position by the Board of Supervisors following a scandal that forced out her predecessor. In 2018 when most of the other reform minded DAs were losing, she won her election in her own right.
MARTINEZ, CA
antiochonthemove.com

Welcome Chief Dr. Steve A. Ford

“Anyone can hold the helm when the sea is cal.” Publilius Syrus. As a former police officer, who honorably served 30 years in law enforcement and is currently serving the City of Antioch as its Interim City Manager, there is no greater honor and privilege than having both the benefit and opportunity of appointing a new Chief of Police. The Chief of Police is an iconic city figure who must be beyond reproach and possess impeccable personal character. With great humility, I would like to introduce Dr. Steve A. Ford as the City of Antioch’s newly appointed Interim Chief of Police. A very special thank you to Captain Tony Morefield who stepped in as Interim Chief of Police since October 2021.
ANTIOCH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costa District#The Rotary Club#League#Brentwood Unfired School
vallejosun.com

The Vallejo police war on rap music

To support the Vallejo Sun, there are two great ways to chip in: subscribe or make a donation. DESCRIPTION: When a Vice film crew came to Vallejo to interview native rap sensation Nef the Pharaoh, Vallejo police officers showed up and detained everyone, giving cameras direct evidence of how police violence continues to shape the local rap scene. Using previously unreleased body camera footage, this episode illustrates how Vallejo native turned police officer, Joshua Coleman, feels about the community he once policed.
VALLEJO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Senate Republicans Outline Priorities for a Better California Ahead of May Revise

SACRAMENTO – Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) and members of the California Senate Republican Caucus delivered a specific list of budget priorities to Democratic leadership in anticipation of the governor’s May Revise of the budget. California Democrats have stated that the budget surplus ‘could hit a staggering $68 billion,’ and Senate Republicans urge investing those funds wisely.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
San José Spotlight

San Jose, Vietnamese residents mourn loss of community leader

The South Bay is mourning the death of a community leader who dedicated years of his life to uplifting the Vietnamese community and revitalizing downtown San Jose. Thang Do, CEO of San Jose-based architecture firm Aedis Architects and co-founding member of the Progressive Vietnamese American Organization (PIVOT), died Sunday due to health issues at the... The post San Jose, Vietnamese residents mourn loss of community leader appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Benicia Issues State Of Emergency Due To Busted Pipeline

BENICIA (CBS13) — The city of Benicia has declared a state of emergency after a water pipeline broke Benicia residents are being asked to cut back on their water usage by 30 percent while city representatives fix the problem. CBS13 spoke with a Benicia resident about how they are handling the cutback. “I have a pond in the backyard that needs water. I’m not putting water in it. My sprinkler system is off, so that’s about the only thing I’m doing right now. Hopefully, this will only last a couple of days, and that’s it.” City officials say they hope to have that pipeline fixed in a few days.  
BENICIA, CA
KRON4 News

East Bay MUD approves drought surcharge

LAFAYETTE (KRON) – The East Bay Municipal Utility District thinks it’s going to cost around $64 million to handle the drought, so the agency will be charging customers an 8% water surcharge. For an average home that uses about 250 gallons a day, that’s about $3 more each month. The money will raise about $30 […]
LAFAYETTE, CA
kalw.org

Why were the Geneva Towers demolished?

It’s a sunny Saturday morning and I’m in the Visitacion Valley community in San Francisco. I’m joined by San Francisco educator Clara McDaniel. We are at Kelloch and Velasco Mini Park. Kids are playing basketball, and seniors are doing their morning exercises. Close by are two low-income...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose historic church may faces teardown

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A historic church in San Jose may be torn down in the near future. Two-thirds of the church congregation voted to sell the property to a real estate developer. However, some church members are trying to stop that from happening. Grace Baptist Church, in downtown San Jose, was built in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Massive Stonestown Mall redevelopment in the works

Slowly but surely one of the biggest development proposals for San Francisco’s sleepy west side is moving closer to reality. Brookfield Properties is proposing to redevelop the vast parking lots surrounding Stonestown Mall into nearly 3,000 housing units, a shop-lined “main street” and acres of new parks and plazas. Panda Express and Uniqlo patrons fear not: the existing mall would largely remain as is during and after the massive construction project.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

EBMUD Approves 8 Percent Drought Surcharge

OAKLAND – To help finance additional water supplies and expenses related to the ongoing drought, the East Bay Municipal Utility District Board of Directors voted 6-1 to impose an 8 percent drought surcharge on its 1.4 million customers beginning on July 1, 2022. The drought surcharge is the latest...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy