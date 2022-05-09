Follow the latest eviction filings in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — On January 20, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announced he had picked Ricardo León to fill a new “key role” in his office: Senior Strategist for Equity. “These individuals bring strong leadership, diverse talent and community advocacy to the administration,” Mayor Bibb said in a statement about León and Joyce Pan Haung, who was named planning director. “Dedicated roles focused on inclusive opportunity and people-centered neighborhoods will help advance our mission of economic growth and development in our most underserved communities.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO