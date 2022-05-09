ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Follow the latest eviction filings in Cleveland

By Zachary Smith, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This eviction chart will update on regular basis. CLEVELAND, Ohio- After the pandemic-inspired eviction moratorium in Cleveland was lifted in June 2020, housing...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 1

Related
Cleveland.com

Are Ohio’s Republican leaders using their gerrymandering tactics to stall marijuana legalization? Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- University Hospitals CEO Dr. Cliff Megerian, Cleveland Clinic Chief of Staff Dr. Beri Ridgeway and MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros on Wednesday stressed the importance of collaboration for solving the region’s health disparities. We’re talking about how they collaborate on issues including lead poisoning, infant mortality, maternal...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYC

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s senior strategist for equity never started job

CLEVELAND — On January 20, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announced he had picked Ricardo León to fill a new “key role” in his office: Senior Strategist for Equity. “These individuals bring strong leadership, diverse talent and community advocacy to the administration,” Mayor Bibb said in a statement about León and Joyce Pan Haung, who was named planning director. “Dedicated roles focused on inclusive opportunity and people-centered neighborhoods will help advance our mission of economic growth and development in our most underserved communities.”
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man loses everything he owns on Greyhound bus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Evan Curtis rode the Greyhound bus from downtown Cleveland to Oklahoma City about 3 months ago. Curtis told 19 News he packed up everything he owned and put it on the bus including his Xbox because he got a new job. “Everything was fine until we...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio projects get Brownfields money from U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

WASHINGTON, D. C. -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday awarded Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency a $1 million Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund Coalition Grant to pay for pollution cleanup in areas that include Cleveland, Lorain Middlefield, Chippewa Lake and Ashtabula Township. “With today’s announcement, we’re turning blight into...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Common trench sewer program aims to curb Berea flooding

BEREA, Ohio -- With specific details yet to come, City Council on May 2 heard the first public reading -- in title only -- of an ordinance establishing the Common Trench Improvement Partnership Program, which will enable residents to work with the city to stem flooding on their properties. Homeowners...
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Pro-marijuana group sues to put legalization measure on Ohio’s 2022 ballot: Capitol Letter

Legalization lawsuit: The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, which has a proposed law that would legalize recreational marijuana for people over age 21 and tax it, has filed a 129-page lawsuit against a handful of state officials. The coalition hopes a Franklin County judge rules that its initiated statute is on track for the Nov. 8 ballot. The state officials maintain the proposal shouldn’t be considered until 2023, Laura Hancock reports.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
73K+
Followers
70K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy