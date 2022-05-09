Dave & Odette Annable Expecting Baby #2 — See Their Cute Announcement!

Dave, 42, and Odette Annable, 36, have another baby on the way!

Odette made the big announcement on Mother’s Day.

On Sunday, Odette posted a video of them breaking the news to their daughter Charlie Mae, 6, who is seen opening a box that has a toy and an ultrasound image.

Once Charlie learns she’s going to be a big sister, she is speechless at first and then begins jumping up and down with excitement.

Odette captioned the pic, “It’s been a very long journey to get here, but we are here and we are thrilled and couldn’t be more grateful. A new chapter begins. A very special Mother’s Day indeed. 💕.”

The pregnancy news comes nearly a year after Odette revealed that she had suffered her third miscarriage.

In June, she wrote on Instagram, “The one thing that was certain was how Dave and I both felt when I found out I was pregnant. We were elated. After having two miscarriages after Charlie and after our personal journey as a couple, we finally felt like we were in the right place and our gift was this baby in my belly. I was 15 weeks pregnant when this photo was taken back in December and today would have been your due date. There was another plan and our baby is no longer with us."

“This experience has given me a new appreciation for my husband who was a rock for me and was unwavering with his support even though I know he was feeling it all as well," Odette went on. "It made me marvel at what a miracle Charlie is. What a miracle and a blessing it is to have a healthy child. I am so grateful for my family. We love you always and forever little angel."

Dave and Odette have been married since 2010. They separated briefly in 2019, but reconciled the following year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.