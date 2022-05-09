ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Dave & Odette Annable Expecting Baby #2 — See Their Cute Announcement!

extratv
extratv
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3izmqX_0fXt2YgX00

Dave, 42, and Odette Annable, 36, have another baby on the way!

Odette made the big announcement on Mother’s Day.

On Sunday, Odette posted a video of them breaking the news to their daughter Charlie Mae, 6, who is seen opening a box that has a toy and an ultrasound image.

Once Charlie learns she’s going to be a big sister, she is speechless at first and then begins jumping up and down with excitement.

Odette captioned the pic, “It’s been a very long journey to get here, but we are here and we are thrilled and couldn’t be more grateful. A new chapter begins. A very special Mother’s Day indeed. 💕.”

The pregnancy news comes nearly a year after Odette revealed that she had suffered her third miscarriage.

In June, she wrote on Instagram, “The one thing that was certain was how Dave and I both felt when I found out I was pregnant. We were elated. After having two miscarriages after Charlie and after our personal journey as a couple, we finally felt like we were in the right place and our gift was this baby in my belly. I was 15 weeks pregnant when this photo was taken back in December and today would have been your due date. There was another plan and our baby is no longer with us."

“This experience has given me a new appreciation for my husband who was a rock for me and was unwavering with his support even though I know he was feeling it all as well," Odette went on. "It made me marvel at what a miracle Charlie is. What a miracle and a blessing it is to have a healthy child. I am so grateful for my family. We love you always and forever little angel."

Dave and Odette have been married since 2010. They separated briefly in 2019, but reconciled the following year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Anny Francisco shares last photos of late baby son

see also ‘90 Day Fiancé’ stars Anny Francisco, Robert Springs’ 7-month-old dies "I never thought I would lose my son," Francisco wrote... “90 Day Fiancé” star Anny Francisco shared the final photos of her and Robert Springs’ 7-month-old son Adriel prior to his death. Five photos, posted on Saturday, show Adriel wearing a blue onesie with cartoon puppies on it while laying in a hospital baby bed. The baby appeared to be hooked up to a breathing tube and held onto a toy duck and his pacifier. “This was the last pic an hour before my son’s surgery, life is unfair I just wanted my...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'7 Little Johnstons': Liz Breaks Big News to Her Parents, and They're Not Thrilled in Exclusive Sneak Peek

7 Little Johnstons star Elizabeth Johnston is finally breaking the big news to her parents about plans to live with boyfriend Brice, but Trent and Amber Johnston aren't exactly celebrating their daughter's relationship milestone. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's season finale of the TLC show, Liz stops by her parents to deliver the news she's been nervous to share with her mom and dad.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Odette Annable
IN THIS ARTICLE
StyleCaster

Kelly Osbourne Is Pregnant With Her 1st Child—She’s ‘Ecstatic’ to Be a ‘Mumma’

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Kyle & Samantha Busch Welcome Baby #2

Kyle and his wife Samantha welcomed their second child via surrogate. They named her Lennix Key. On Tuesday, the pair wrote on Instagram, “We're beyond overjoyed that God has blessed us with our beautiful girl. Our tiny little peanut has a head full of crazy hair and a big brother waiting at home who can't wait to meet her!!!”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
extratv

extratv

68K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy