Schenectady, NY

Images: Mother’s Day at Schenectady’s Greenmarket (4 photos)

By Who Ville
 3 days ago
PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy Heather Swiecki of Scotia, shares a laugh as she shops for fresh cut flowers with her daughter, Adele, 7, at the Lovin' Mama Farms tent

SCHENECTADY Some looks at Mother’s Day at Schenectady’s Greenmarket.

Photos from our Stan Hudy

Mother's Day at the Greenmarket 5/8/22

Kaia Clifford, 4, of Schenectady enjoys a taste of a honey stick held by her mom, Marianne. Both ladies went home with flowers. STAN HUDY/THE DAILY GAZETTE

  • Images: The Tulip Festival in Albany Monday (21 photos)

Categories: Events Photo Galleries, Life and Arts, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady, Schenectady County

