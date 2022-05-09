Images: Mother’s Day at Schenectady’s Greenmarket (4 photos)
SCHENECTADY – Some looks at Mother’s Day at Schenectady’s Greenmarket.
Photos from our Stan Hudy
Mother's Day at the Greenmarket 5/8/22
Kaia Clifford, 4, of Schenectady enjoys a taste of a honey stick held by her mom, Marianne. Both ladies went home with flowers. STAN HUDY/THE DAILY GAZETTE
