ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR ASSAULT

By KWHI101.7
kwhi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Brenham man was arrested early Friday morning after an assault took place. Brenham Police report that early Friday morning...

kwhi.com

Comments / 0

Related
kwhi.com

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

Two people were arrested Wednesday evening after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 9:35, Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and West Jefferson Street for Defective required equipment. An investigation was conducted. Floyd Jermaine Richards, 40 of Brenham, was placed in custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz and a warrant out of Washington County for Expired Operators License; and Shacarrie Latrice Dixon, 25 of Brenham was placed in custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Both Richards and Dixon were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

HEMPSTEAD MAN ARRESTED EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING

A Hempstead man was arrested early Wednesday morning on a marijuana charge. Brenham Police report that early Wednesday morning at 1:45, Officers initiated a traffic stop near the 300 block of Highway 290 West. An investigation was conducted and the driver, Bennie Hooper, 25 of Hempstead, was taken into custody for Possession Marijuana less than 2 OZ.
HEMPSTEAD, TX
KBTX.com

New details: Burleson County manhunt suspect wanted on domestic violence charges in Florida

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office says the “armed and dangerous” man they’ve been searching for is now in custody. Todd Allen Wangler, 47, is wanted by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office in Florida for four charges of domestic violence. He was also being sought by the United States Marshals Service on the Florida charges as well. The sheriff’s office took Wangler into custody at 9:45 a.m. in the 600 block of CR 308 after an extensive search.
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Barricaded suspect arrested in Madisonville on multiple felony warrants

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A barricaded suspect in Madisonville has been taken into custody on multiple arrest warrants. According to the Madison County Sheriffs Office, deputies along with Texas Highway Patrol and the Madisonville Police Department served a warrant near the 300 block of Panama Street Tuesday. The suspect had three outstanding felony arrest warrants and barricaded himself inside the home.
MADISONVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brenham, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Brenham, TX
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
KBTX.com

Deputy shot twice near Dime Box on the road to recovery

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot twice Tuesday night is on the road to recovery, according to Sheriff Casey Goetz. The deputy’s condition is improving as he continues to get treated at an Austin hospital. The sheriff’s office has not identified the deputy in an effort to protect the privacy and wishes of the family.
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

TWELVE INDICTED BY AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY

The Austin County Grand Jury returned indictments on 12 suspects at its meeting last week. 28-year-old Joe Coffman, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance. 40-year-old Jason Keith Stuessel, indicted for Criminal Mischief between $2,500 and $30,000. 21-year-old Trevon Collins and 19-year-old Andre...
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

LEE CO. DEPUTY WOUNDED IN SHOOTOUT; SUSPECT KILLED

A Lee County Sheriff’s deputy was injured during a shootout Tuesday night with a suspect in Dime Box. According to DPS Sergeant Deon Cockrell, a deputy and DPS trooper were attempting to locate Raul Vega Perez, who had a warrant out of the sheriff’s office for Failure to Appear/Sexual Assault of a Child. The sheriff’s office said Perez had previous arrests for murder and sexual assault, and was believed to be armed and dangerous.
LEE COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

TWO AUSTIN MEN ARRESTED MONDAY

Two Austin men were arrested Monday after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Monday, Officer Armando Guerra initiated a traffic stop on Chevy Silverado that had an obscured Temp Tag on the 1500 block of Highway 290 East. Investigation led to the driver Leonardo Gonzalez, 32 and passenger Juan Diaz, 38 both of Austin, being placed in custody for Fraudulent Possession or Use of Credit or Debit Cards with an additional charge for Diaz for Tampering with Government Records. Both subjects were transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Brenham Man#Brenham Police
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP IN BELLVILLE

A Brenham man was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop on Sunday night in Bellville. Bellville Police Officer Josh Solis stopped a blue Ford Fusion near the intersection of East Main Street and North Bell Street. The driver, 50-year-old, Effrain Montoya Alvarez, was found to be in possession...
BELLVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

Elderly woman hospitalized in Waco shooting

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is in the hospital after a Tuesday night shooting in Waco. Police received a call at 8:14 p.m. and were dispatched to 26th Street, near Cole Avenue, on a report of a drive-by shooting. The last unit cleared the scene around midnight.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
navasotanews.com

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office seeking suspects of multiple burglary cases in southern end of county

A string of burglaries in the southern portion of Grimes County has the Sheriff’s Office asking for the public’s assistance. The Office posted to Facebook on Wednesday that, in the last month, deputies have responded to at least two confirmed burglary locations involving, what Sheriff Don Sowell believes, to be the same group of individuals.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

EARLY MORNING NOISE COMPLAINT LEADS TO ARREST

A noise complaint led to the arrest of a Brenham man early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday at 1:25 Officers were dispatched to 800 Hosea Street in reference to a noise complaint. Upon checking the area officers observed a vehicle to be running with the windows down. Upon investigating the male subject was identified as Marckel Burns, 27 of Brenham, and was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm. Burns was placed into custody for Theft of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER POLICE CHASE

Reports of numerous catalytic converter thefts led to a Police chase Monday. Brenham Police report that Officers responded to multiple calls of catalytic converter thefts Monday that occurred in the City of Brenham over the course of the day. Officers received a description of a vehicle that was involved in the thefts. They located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit ended just outside of Carmine when the vehicle came to a stop. The 2 occupants of the vehicle then fled on foot. One subject was apprehended and identified as Fabian Parker Willis, 21 of Houston. Willis was placed in custody for Theft of Property between $2500 and $30,000 and Evading Arrest or Detention. The other occupant remains at large. He is described as a black male wearing a blue shirt and black pants. Inside the vehicle, Officers located multiple cut catalytic converters and tools used to cut those converters. The investigation is still ongoing by the Brenham Police Department. If anyone has any information involving these thefts, please contact Detective Alex Saenz at 979-337-7325.
BRENHAM, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Police Investigating Early Tuesday Morning Gunfire

WTAW News has asked College Station police for more information about gunfire Tuesday during the midnight hour. CSPD has not disclosed whether anyone was struck by an unknown number of shots in the area of Holleman and Welsh. According to CSPD arrest reports, officers found a suspect’s car about three...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy