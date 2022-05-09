BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR ASSAULT

Reports of numerous catalytic converter thefts led to a Police chase Monday. Brenham Police report that Officers responded to multiple calls of catalytic converter thefts Monday that occurred in the City of Brenham over the course of the day. Officers received a description of a vehicle that was involved in the thefts. They located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit ended just outside of Carmine when the vehicle came to a stop. The 2 occupants of the vehicle then fled on foot. One subject was apprehended and identified as Fabian Parker Willis, 21 of Houston. Willis was placed in custody for Theft of Property between $2500 and $30,000 and Evading Arrest or Detention. The other occupant remains at large. He is described as a black male wearing a blue shirt and black pants. Inside the vehicle, Officers located multiple cut catalytic converters and tools used to cut those converters. The investigation is still ongoing by the Brenham Police Department. If anyone has any information involving these thefts, please contact Detective Alex Saenz at 979-337-7325.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO