Study: Texas listed among top 10 cheapest states to buy a house in 2022

By Caleb Wethington
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — A new study from late April revealed the top 10 cheapest states to buy a house in 2022 and the Lone Star State has cracked into the list.

Rocket Mortgage found that Tennessee is the cheapest state to buy a house while Oregon is the most expensive. The average house price in the U.S. was over $514,000 in Q4 of 2021.

Here’s a look at the top 10:

  1. Tennessee
  2. Illinois
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Ohio
  5. Texas
  6. Virginia
  7. Indiana
  8. Delaware
  9. Iowa
  10. Mississippi

The study says, “As one of the largest states in the U.S., there are endless options for both cities and small towns to buy a home in Texas. If you enjoy Southern comfort cuisine and vibrant culture, this state has no limit. Plus, with a low cost of living and no property taxes, it makes it a cheaper option compared to nearby states like New Mexico.”

For Texas, the cost of living index is 92.1 and the median household income is $75,100. If you would like to dive deeper into their findings and also check out some expert money-saving moves, click here .

