CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Board of Education approved two amendments on Wednesday towards separate facility plans in Hampshire and Lincoln counties. The board (WVBE) approved an amendment to the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind (WVSDB) 2020 – 2030 Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan. These projects are identified as needs for the remainder of the 2020-2030 CEFP and are pending the availability of resources.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO