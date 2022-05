Lower corn and higher soybean production is estimated for 2022-2023 in the USDA’s World Ag Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report for May. The corn outlook calls for lower domestic use, exports, ending stocks, and higher prices. The corn crop is projected at 14.5 billion bushels, 4.3 percent less than the USDA trend from February. Total corn supplies will decline 2.7 percent to 15.9 billion bushels. The season-average corn price is projected at $6.75 a bushel. The USDA cut corn yield to 177 bushels per acre.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO