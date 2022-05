WHARTON, Texas — Wharton County deputies are calling the recent death of a 2-year-old boy "questionable" and asking anyone who may have any information to come forward. Deputies were called to a home in Wharton County on Monday in regards to the 2-year-old boy being unresponsive. The boy was given CPR and taken to the hospital by ambulance where he later died.

WHARTON COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO