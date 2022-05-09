Hattiesburg police remember two officers killed in 2015

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Hattiesburg police observed the 7th anniversary of the deaths of two officers who were killed in the line of duty in 2015.

Officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate were shot and killed during a traffic stop on May 9, 2015.

Benjamin Deen

Liquori Tate

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

“You are both gone, but never forgotten. Rest easy friends, we’ll take it from here,” the department posted on Facebook.

