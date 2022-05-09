ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg police remember two officers killed in 2015

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26isnn_0fXszd9X00

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Hattiesburg police observed the 7th anniversary of the deaths of two officers who were killed in the line of duty in 2015.

Officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate were shot and killed during a traffic stop on May 9, 2015.

Crews respond to house fire in Jones County
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wrQTK_0fXszd9X00
    Benjamin Deen
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41zSs9_0fXszd9X00
    Liquori Tate
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GExy9_0fXszd9X00
    (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ulswX_0fXszd9X00
    (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OnmDh_0fXszd9X00
    (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HkzNb_0fXszd9X00
    (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

“You are both gone, but never forgotten. Rest easy friends, we’ll take it from here,” the department posted on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

Yazoo City couple says they were kidnapped

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Law enforcement is investigating after a Yazoo City couple said they were kidnapped from their home on Wednesday, May 11. Yazoo City Investigator Richard Brooks said the woman arrived to her home on Cypress Circle around 10:30 p.m. when three to four men in masks rushed her inside the home […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Pearl mother charged with attempted murder of infant

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pearl woman was arrested after an eight-week-old baby was left in critical condition after an incident that happened on Thursday, May 12. Pearl police said they were made aware of a woman who had “repeatedly and forcibly” thrown a baby on the road around 2:00 p.m. on North Bierdeman Road. […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Body found on Jackson-Raymond Road identified

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The identity of the body found on Jackson-Raymond Road has been released. Investigators said Isaiah Roderick Evans, 18, of Ridgeland, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds on Monday, May 2. His body was found on Jackson-Raymond Road near McFarland Road. The case is being considered a homicide investigation. Anyone with […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Gipson looking into multi-agency command center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson believes violent crime in Jackson is getting out of control. He wants to turn the old National Guard Armory on the State Fairgrounds into a command center to help fight it. After the deadly Mudbug Festival shooting, the commissioner said the city is […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Hattiesburg, MS
Crime & Safety
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
WJTV 12

18-wheeler overturns on I-20 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Orleans man crashed in Warren County while driving an 18-wheeler on Thursday, May 12. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) investigators said the crash happened around 8:42 a.m. on Interstate 20, west of Bovina. They said the driver was traveling west when he lost control of the truck. The truck […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Ride-along with new Yazoo City police chief

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City has a new police chief. During his second day on the job, Police Chief Kenneth Hampton took WJTV 12 News for a ride-along has he patrolled the streets. Hampton is originally from the area. He has witnessed the crime disruption, and he said he wants to restore order. […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi sheriff: Deputies looking for man who evaded arrest

Authorities are looking for a fugitive who fled from a Mississippi deputy Wednesday afternoon. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the incident occurred about 12:45 p.m. when Sgt. Cordell Watkins saw a Nissan Altima fitting the description of a car reportedly driven by Charles Dudley White, 40, who has warrants for receiving stolen property and probation violation, going up the entrance ramp to Culkin Road from U.S. 61 North.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Oxycodone pills found during search in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents and Homeland Security found bags of pills, which were identified as Oxycodone. Investigators conducted an investigation at a location on Interstate 55 near Elton Road in South Jackson on May 5, 2022. During the investigation, a K-9 alerted on a container. Authorities obtained […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Whlt#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Man sentenced to life for murder of Lil Lonnie

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – After a four-day trail, Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, announced Antoine Carr was found guilty verdict for the murder of Lonnie Taylor, also known as Lil Lonnie. Carr was charged with first degree murder in connection to Taylor’s death on April 19, 2018. The shooting happened in the […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Community baby shower to be held in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A community baby shower will be held in Hattiesburg for expecting mothers and parents of children who are younger than 12 months. Forrest General Hospital, United Way of Southeast Mississippi and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) are hosting the event. Participants can enjoy food, prizes, gifts and health information. […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
Magnolia State Live

Truck, guns owned by Mississippi State Senator stolen from parking lot of Jackson restaurant

A Mississippi State Senator enjoyed his dinner at a Jackson restaurant until he went to the parking lot and found his pick up truck and two handguns were stolen. WJTV in Jackson reports that a white GMC Sierra and two guns owned by District 19 Sen. Kevin Blackwell were stolen Tuesday night from the parking lot at Walker’s Drive-In in the Fondren District in Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for shooting girlfriend in Woodville

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police in Woodville are searching for a murder suspect. Jacory Carr, 24, is considered armed and dangerous. Police said he shot his girlfriend on Tuesday, May 10 and later fired shots at officers who confronted him. The incident happened on West Street. According to investigators, Carr has been on a run […]
WOODVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Columbus Police still seeking answers in case of woman missing 35 years

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Wednesday marks 35 years since a Columbus woman went missing on Mother’s Day, and Columbus Police are still looking for answers in her disappearance. Police say Dale Pearl Smith was last seen on May 11, 1987. According to police, Smith was last seen on Westmoreland Road in Columbus. Today, if alive, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WJTV 12

Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal announces retirement

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – After more than 33 years in service at the Ridgeland Police Department, Chief John Neal announced his retirement effective June 30, 2022. Neal was hired as a patrol officer by former Chief Harold Acy on January 27, 1989. After serving in various roles, he was appointed as Chief of Police in […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Pearl man sentenced to 20 years for aggravated domestic violence

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pearl man was sentenced to 20 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for felony aggravated domestic violence. Edward R. Harvey was found guilty by a Rankin County Jury on March 22, 2022. Pearl police responded to a domestic violence call at Harvey’s home on April 15, 2021. […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy