Hattiesburg police remember two officers killed in 2015
HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Hattiesburg police observed the 7th anniversary of the deaths of two officers who were killed in the line of duty in 2015.
Officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate were shot and killed during a traffic stop on May 9, 2015.Crews respond to house fire in Jones County
“You are both gone, but never forgotten. Rest easy friends, we’ll take it from here,” the department posted on Facebook.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 1