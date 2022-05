Scottsdale is working on its first sustainability plan and will host two workshops next week to provide an overview of sustainability and hear from residents. On Monday, May 16, the workshop will be held at the Community Design Studio, 7506 E. Indian School Road, and on Tuesday, May 17, it will be held at the Florence Ely Nelson Desert Park, 8950 E. Pinnacle Peak Road.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO