LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People are starting to ask questions after two sets of human remains were discovered in Lake Mead -- they think it screams mob activity. “They keep on calling me up asking, 'Oscar, who did it?' and I said how am I supposed to know who did it? I didn’t order it, I’ll tell you that,” said Former Las Vegas Mayor and attorney, Oscar Goodman.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO