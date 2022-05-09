Burnsville Connector Will Join Area’s Highest Mountain Trails

The 45th Annual Assaults on Mt. Mitchell and Marion presented by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. WHAT: A bucket list ride for serious cyclists, The 45th Annual Assaults presented by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is one of the most intense, premier cycling experiences in the Southeast. This year, approximately 700 cyclists from across the U.S. will be participating. Participants will start in downtown Spartanburg, S.C. and ride to either Marion, N.C. (74.2 miles, known as The Assault on Marion) or the summit of Mt. Mitchell (102.7 miles, known as The Assault on Mt. Mitchell). Thanks to ride sponsors and participants, the Freewheelers Cycling Association, host of the ride, gives back, on average, more than $8,000 each year to organizations in and around the Upstate of South Carolina and Western North Carolina. Organizations supported by the ride include FRIENDS of the Blue Ridge Parkway, March of Dimes, Palmetto Cycling Coalition, Partners for Active Living, Spartanburg Humane Society, Episcopal Church of the Advent Outreach Commission, the South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind and the Spartanburg City Baptist Network.

MARION, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO