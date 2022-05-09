ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnsville, NC

Burnsville Connector Will Join Area’s Highest Mountain Trails

ourlocalcommunityonline.com
 3 days ago

Burnsville is soon to be the town that connects this area’s highest mountain trails. The Burnsville Connector, recently conceived by author and Appalachian Trail record setting hiker, Jennifer Phar Davis, while talking with Jake Blood, co-founder of High Peaks Trail Association and chair of the Burnsville-Yancey Chamber Travel and Tourism Committee,...

www.ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
secretcharlotte.co

This 60-Foot Natural Waterslide In North Carolina Should Be Your Next Summer Getaway

The water is between 50 and 60 degrees, so best suited for hot weather. Just a short ways outside of Brevard is Sliding Rock, a favorite swimming hole for locals and people who want to make the hour drive up from Asheville and 2 and a half hour drive from Charlotte. While that may seem like a far drive to make, we think that Sliding Rock is worth the drive.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Grandfather Mountain’s Doc the elk finds new home at Rescue Ranch

LINVILLE, N.C. — Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is bidding a fond farewell to a member of the Mildred the Bear Animal Habitats: Doc the elk, who has gone on to greener pastures at Rescue Ranch in Statesville, N.C. Over the...
STATESVILLE, NC
wspa.com

Ingles Open Road at Nantahala Outdoor Center

The following paid content is produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge… and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
BRYSON CITY, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

The 45th Annual Assaults on Mt. Mitchell and Marion

The 45th Annual Assaults on Mt. Mitchell and Marion presented by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. WHAT: A bucket list ride for serious cyclists, The 45th Annual Assaults presented by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is one of the most intense, premier cycling experiences in the Southeast. This year, approximately 700 cyclists from across the U.S. will be participating. Participants will start in downtown Spartanburg, S.C. and ride to either Marion, N.C. (74.2 miles, known as The Assault on Marion) or the summit of Mt. Mitchell (102.7 miles, known as The Assault on Mt. Mitchell). Thanks to ride sponsors and participants, the Freewheelers Cycling Association, host of the ride, gives back, on average, more than $8,000 each year to organizations in and around the Upstate of South Carolina and Western North Carolina. Organizations supported by the ride include FRIENDS of the Blue Ridge Parkway, March of Dimes, Palmetto Cycling Coalition, Partners for Active Living, Spartanburg Humane Society, Episcopal Church of the Advent Outreach Commission, the South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind and the Spartanburg City Baptist Network.
MARION, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Black Mountain, NC
State
Tennessee State
City
Burnsville, NC
City
Cherokee, NC
Burnsville, NC
Government
wvtm13.com

Video: Bear takes a swim in North Carolina river

It's starting to warm up, but just imagine being covered in fur in this heat. But it's nothing a cool dip in the river can't fix and that's exactly what a North Carolina bear did to cool off Tuesday afternoon. Elaine Bailey captured the bear on video from her Asheville...
ANIMALS
wataugaonline.com

New at Grandfather Mountain in 2022

LINVILLE, N.C. – 2022 is an exciting year at Grandfather Mountain with the grand opening of the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery and a list of new programs and events. The Linville, N.C., nature preserve, operated by the nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is known for its Mile High Swinging Bridge, Animal Habitats, 360-degree views and immersive programming meant to inspire exploration and conservation of the natural world.
LINVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. wildlife officials have tips for discouraging coyotes

RALEIGH, N.C. — State wildlife officials are offering tips to deter coyotes because the spring typically brings a rise in sightings across North Carolina. Coyotes usually avoid humans, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission says in a news release, but because they are raising pups in spring, there is more pressure for them to find food. Their prey usually includes rodents and rabbits, but they may scrounge for food scraps or pet food left outdoors.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benton Mackaye
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in NC as ‘swarm’ of quakes hits Carolinas

CATAWBA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A North Carolina city was hit by an earthquake early Wednesday morning. The quake comes as seven earthquakes were reported in South Carolina so far this week. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake occurred just before 12:45 a.m. near Catawba. Dr. Scott White with the University of...
CATAWBA, NC
kiss951.com

Top 10 Tourist Attractions in Asheville, North Carolina

Planning a trip to Asheville this year? Enjoy a trip to Asheville and experience some of the best views in North Carolina. Stuck between two great wonders, the Blue Ridge Mountains and the French Broad River. This beautiful city will give you and the family a great time enjoying tons of attractions.
ASHEVILLE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Accidental resident opens business out of necessity

David Madora was on his way to Nashville to visit his musician daughter when she asked him to stop in Asheville to pick up a few things. He was traveling from Florida, where he lived at the time, caring for his ailing mother. “My daughter emails me a list of...
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Appalachian Trail#National Parks#The Burnsville Connector
Watauga Democrat

State Highway Patrol responds to parking issues along Watauga River

WATAUGA — In an effort to promote traffic safety around popular tourist destinations in Watauga County, the State Highway Patrol is responding to parking violations with both education and enforcement. Warm weather brings many visitors to the great outdoors in North Carolina. The Watauga River is a popular destination...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
wkml.com

North Carolina Beach Named One of the 25 Best in the Country

Summer is coming and it’s time to think about all those beautiful North Carolina beach days in your future. But where should you venture to if you’re looking for the best beach to head to? Well, according to Travel + Leisure magazine, there’s one North Carolina beach that stands out as one of the 25 best in the country.
LIFESTYLE
kiss951.com

This is the Most Desired Superpower in North Carolina

No matter if you’re a Marvel or DC fan, one thing we can all agree on is that we’ve all imagined what it would be like to be a superhero or villain. I personally would love to have either the ability to teleport, be invisible or fly. Transimpact...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
wraltechwire.com

Big shark + big toothache: What NC researchers discover from an ancient bad tooth

RALEIGH – Did the world’s largest prehistoric shark need an orthodontist, or did it just have a bad lunch?. Researchers from North Carolina State University and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences examined a deformed tooth from an Otodus megalodon shark in a search for the root cause: was it developmental, or related to feeding? The work could give paleontologists more insight into the developmental processes associated with tooth injury in ancient sharks, as well as feeding behavior.
RALEIGH, NC
erwinrecord.net

Flag Pond’s Ramp Festival set to return May 14

After two years of cancellations and restructuring due to the pandemic, the mountain community of Flag Pond will once again hold its traditional Ramp Festival. “Yes, there will be a Ramp Festival this year,” announced Flag Pond Ruritan Club President Richard Waldrop. The long-running favorite way to kick off...
FLAG POND, TN
islandfreepress.org

Minor to moderate ocean overwash reported with Monday’s high tide; N.C. 12 remains open

Minor to moderate ocean overwash was reported with Monday afternoon’s high tide, which occurred at roughly 2:30 p.m. While N.C. Highway 12 remains open throughout, standing water and sand remain on the roadway, and flooding may continue through the afternoon. Travelers are advised to use caution, and to avoid driving if possible, as saltwater can severely damage vehicles.
RODANTHE, NC
my40.tv

Confirmed tornado in Swain County damaged homes, downed trees

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed Monday that a tornado touched down in Swain County last week, damaging several homes. The EF-1 tornado touched down north of Bryson City and had 95 miles per hour peak winds. The path length was 0.4 miles and its width 50 yards.
SWAIN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy