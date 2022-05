There were five contested Municipal Elections and two Texas Constitutional Propositions in Terry County on Saturday May 7, 2022. In the Brownfield ISD At-Large Unexpired Term, Matthew Valdonado took the win with 56% of the vote over Edgar Rivera. This is an unexpired term, meaning Valdonado will finish out the term of this position. In April 2021, former board member Will Hawkins resigned from the board to take the Superintendents position at Silver City Public Schools in Silver City New Mexico. The BISD Board of Trustees appointed Edgar Rivera to that position until the voters would be able to decide in the May 2022 Municipal Election.

TERRY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO