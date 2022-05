It’s no disrespect to say that Kofi Shepsu has quietly become the first alternate drummer for many of the best players in the area. He regularly plays in top tier trumpeter John D’earth’s long-running Thursday night gig at Miller's Downtown in Charlottesville, and in Charles Owens’ group on the increasingly frequent occasions that Devonne Harris is on tour with Butcher Brown. He often fills in for a traveling Billy Williams in The Brotherhood and appears every Thursday with that group’s leader, Michael Hawkins, at the Cyber Café. When Rex Richardson’s concert with the Richmond Symphony Pops lost its original drummer when the concert was rescheduled, Kofi took centerstage and, as always, shone.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO