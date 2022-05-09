ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, MO

Pulaski County death: person of interest found dead in South Carolina

By Carrie Winchel
 3 days ago

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — Pulaski County authorities said the person of interest in the death of a woman in Pulaski County was found dead in South Carolina Sunday evening.

The Sheriff’s Office said next of kin have been notified. We are making calls and working to get more information.

PREVIOUS STORY posted on 5/8/22:

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said authorities have located a person of interest after a woman was found dead Sunday.

According to a Facebook post from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department, Deputies and officials with the Military Criminal Investigation Division were called to the 23000 block of Skyview Drive in Waynesville just after noon on Sunday because someone had called authorities saying they were concerned about a woman there.

Deputies weren’t able to contact the woman and entered the home through an open window. The woman’s body was found in a bedroom upstairs.

The person of interest was identified by law enforcement, but was not located immediately after the woman’s body was found. The Sheriff’s Department posted an update just after 10:00 p.m. Sunday that the person of interest was located.

The investigation has been turned over to the Military Investigation Division, though the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department will help with the investigation.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department said neither the name of the victim nor the name of the person of interest is being released at this time, but said this is believed to be an isolated incident.

KRMS Radio

Camdenton Couple Arrested For Endangering The Welfare Of A Child

A Camdenton couple is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child. According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, the 1-year-old was found in the presence of a registered sex offender inside what was described as a “home in filthy condition.”. Deputies were called to the scene...
CAMDENTON, MO
KYTV

Police arrest suspect wanted in carjacking in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police Department arrested a man wanted for a carjacking in Springfield. Authorities arrested the man in Iowa on Wednesday. Police have not released the name of the suspect. The incident happened on April 30 at the Kum and Go on 2161 East Republic Road. Police...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Branson fire victim identified

BRANSON, Mo. – The victim who died in a fire on early Tuesday morning in Branson has been identified by the Taney County Coroner. Teddy Fugate, 85-years-old, died in a fire that engulfed his home on Cedar Park Road in Branson. The coroner’s report says he died of smoke inhalation and there is no foul […]
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Springfield doctor charged with assaulting deaf Uber driver

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield doctor is facing charges after attacking his Uber driver. Dr. Bharat Shah is charged with third-degree assault for choking his deaf driver. Investigators say on Saturday, May 7, deputies responded to a 911 call around 12:30 a.m. on Farm Road 141 and Arlington in...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

