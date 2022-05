It’s all in the family: sisters Gracie Buro and Gretchen Yeager own Gracie and Gretchen (or G&G), a company that wants to revive the art of hosting. “We are two sisters from the small town Brenham, Texas that now live in Austin that grew up loving to host and create beautiful tables, whether that was for a tea party with our Barbies at a young age or helping our mother decorate the table for Easter brunch with family and friends. We always loved seeing the joy it brought guests, how it made every event feel so special, and the wonderful conversation that stemmed from gathering around a beautiful table.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO