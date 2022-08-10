ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Richards Swears by These Cryo Sticks: ‘They Feel Like a Miracle’

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

You know how when some celebrities promote skincare products, you don’t really believe they actually use them? Such is never the case with Kyle Richards . The Real Housewives star is passionate about her beauty routine, and we absolutely love listening to her talk about her favorite products (and buying them for ourselves)!

Richards is obviously someone we always look to when it comes to anti-aging skincare — not only because of her own ageless beauty, but because she often has affordable, accessible recommendations! Just recently, she revealed some of her current favorite picks — naming these $19 cryo sticks as something she “can’t live without”!

Get the Floraison Unbreakable Stainless Steel Magic Cooling Facial Cryo Sticks (originally $30) for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

Richards recently filmed an Amazon Live video detailing her self-care essentials that she uses at home. She specifically picked out her favorite items so she could speak “passionately” about every product — and she certainly showed plenty of passion when it came to these cryo sticks!

Richards told viewers how she once had a facial that changed everything. “The facialist said to me, ‘You know, we’re going to use these cryo sticks on your face,’ and she pulled them out of the refrigerator, and oh my god, it took my facial to another level.” Richards then pulled her own Floraison cryo sticks out of her mini skincare fridge (also available here ).

“So, you’re supposed to put them in the freezer, so what I do is I put them in the freezer and then I move them to there,” she said, motioning to her skincare fridge. “I use them — you don’t understand, guys. They feel like a miracle.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0akaFp_0fXswqzR00
Amazon

The TV personality demonstrated how she uses her sticks to lift her skin upward, explaining how her facialist told her that every time you pull your skin down, you should pull it up seven times. “I will never do anything down on my face ever again,” she said during the Live. And it’s good advice! Studies have actually shown that “skin massaging provides an efficient anti-aging strategy.” ( PloS One )

“Any puffiness or swelling that I had — completely gone,” Richards said, referring back to that first cryo stick facial. “I cannot tell you how good this feels, guys.” She also added, “I cannot believe I lived without these before.” Yeah, we’d have to say she’s a pretty big fan!

Using these cryo sticks could help with wrinkles, fine lines, puffiness, sagging skin, irritation, pore appearance and dullness. Using them could also simply soothe tension, wake you up in the morning or chill you out at night. Every purchase comes with two, so we recommend experiencing them for yourself — especially while they’re on sale!

Looking for something else? Shop more form Floraison here and check out more skincare here !

Looking for other product recommendations? Check out more of our favorites below:

Comments / 8

coastal
05-10

It’s not skincare that she should swear by… it’s the expensive facials, Botox, fillers, skin tightening, etc that she does. Anything to “swear by” to make money. I don’t trust a word she says.

Reply
20
Positive vibes
05-10

she is a paid spokesperson, and extremely rich, most of us could not afford her "real" skin routine

Reply
16
Janine Hand
27d ago

I use a roller every morning on my face keep it in the freezer. It's amazing

Reply
9
